US: 60

UK: 23

Ukraine: 13

Canada: 4

Poland: 4

Germany: 4

Czech Republic: 3

Lithuania: 3

Moldova: 3

Denmark: 2

Spain: 2

Italy: 2

Netherlands: 2

Latvia: 1

Norway: 1

Romania: 1

Finland: 1

Croatia: 1

Sweden: 1

Estonia: 1 (military attaché)

Ireland: 1

In a tit-for-tat response, the Russian Foreign Ministry has expelled some embassy and consulate staff of countries which earlier ordered Russian diplomats to leaveOn Friday, the foreign ministry summoned the heads of diplomatic missions whose countries announced a number of Russian diplomats persona non grata in what they called solidarity with the UK. London is accusing Moscow of poisoning double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia earlier in March, even though the investigation is still underway and no evidence against Russia has been produced.In a tit-for-tat response, Moscow has handed notes of protest to the ambassadors and announced the expulsions of the same number of diplomats - on average, between one to four diplomats. They were given several days to leave the country.Lithuania, which expelled three Russian diplomats, called the decision "disproportionate" because the country has "fewer diplomats working in Russia than Russia has in Lithuania," the foreign ministry's spokeswoman said."Indeed, we want to keep the channels of communication to Russia open," Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said. Austria has already been dubbed 'the East-West mediator' in the media.Members of a new Italian government criticized the decision of the lame duck officials to expel two Russian diplomats.Though UK police say that the investigation in Salisbury would take "several weeks and months," the UK government - particularly Theresa May and Boris Johnson - was quick to point the finger at Russia. Theythat the military-grade nerve agent A-234 (also known as 'Novichok') of Russian origin was used in the attack.Diplomats expelled from Russia: