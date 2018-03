© Aaron P. Bernstein / Reuters



The memo, signed by committee chair Devin Nunes (R-California), said that the Steele dossier "formed an essential part" of the warrant obtained by the FBI from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which was extended three times. Former FBI Director James Comey signed three of the FISA applications, while former deputy director Andrew McCabe's signature was on at least one.

The Department of Justice inspector general has announced it will investigate the FBI over the use of a FISA court order to spy on a Trump campaign adviser, after the House Republican memo claimed the process was abused.The review will determine whether the FBI followed proper procedure when it obtained a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant "relating to a certain US person," DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in a statement on Wednesday.from or about an alleged FBI confidential source" and review the DOJ and FBI's "relationship and communications with the alleged source as they relate to the FISC applications."which revealed that the warrant to spy on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page was based on the infamous dossier authored by British spy Christopher Steele and paid for by Hillary Clinton's campaign.A key claim in the Nunes memo was thatThe dossier contains unverified claims that Russia has compromising information on President Donald Trump, which Moscow might use to blackmail him.The ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-New York) condemned the IG's decision to investigate what he described as "a conspiracy theory as fact-free, openly political, and thoroughly debunked as the President's so-called 'FISA abuse,'" in a statement on Wednesday.The DOJ watchdog is investigating which were discovered during the 2016 US presidential election. That report is expected to be released in the coming weeks.