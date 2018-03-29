© RT

"What are the biggest threats to UK security? The biggest threats to the British public have been the threat of Islamist attacks. We saw only last May the appalling Manchester Arena bombings, the Westminster attack - so it's clear that the biggest threat to us in Britain is of jihadist attack.



"And yet the British government... falsely claimed that Russia was to blame for the Salisbury incident, they have not produced any proof of that yet. What is causing this threat to British security is its neo-conservative foreign policy... we need to have a proper debate here about who are the real threats.



"Tell you what, it's not Russia - because Russia has actually been fighting against these jihadists in Syria, defeating them. The very same people who brought death to the streets of Britain."

"It's a very bad state of affairs in Britain, where we've got the media and government working together to create this hysteria about Russia, which is not based in any facts. It all reminds one too much of the 2003 Iraq WMD hoax.



"The British government were coming up in there, saying we've got evidence that Iraq has WMDs. You've got to trust us and believe what the intelligence services are saying. I mean, here we are in 2018; the same thing is happening in regards to Russia."

