Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy will stand trial for allegedly misusing his influence to spy on an investigation into his 2007 presidential bid. It was claimed the campaign was funded by former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.France's financial prosecutor has confirmed that the former president will stand trial for influence peddling, according to Reuters. He's accused of securing leaked details of a probe into the alleged illicit funding of the presidential campaign.The case will come before France's highest court.Lawyers for Sarkozy said in a statement that they will appeal the decision to take him to court.Sarkozy, who was president of France from 2007 to 2012, denies all the allegations against him. The accusations first emerged in 2012 and a judicial inquiry was launched a year later.