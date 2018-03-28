© Christian Ohde/Global Look Press

"An adequate response will be given to all steps of the United States and the European Union, which we see. This refers to the expulsion of Russian diplomats and the closure of the consulate-general [in Seattle]. We demand that the UK provide all available information on this case," Zakharova added. "To date, Russia has received zero information on what happened. Perhaps this data is not being made public because it includes nothing but political slogans."

Britain is preparing for a counter-propaganda war against Russia amid allegations that the Kremlin is spreading fake news regarding the poisoning of Sergei Skripal.The new instructions are included in the Fusion Doctrine, unveiled as part of the National Security Capability Review, to be published on Wednesday.over the poisoning of ex-double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury earlier this month.It followsThe material provided includes evidence from thejust outside the Wiltshire town. The information was cited as being key to 23 states and NATO expelling dozens of Russian diplomats. The UK usually only shares highly classified documents with fellow 'Five Eyes' countries, namely the US, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.after failing to squarely point the finger at Russia over the Skripal case in the aftermath of the poisoning.While expelling three diplomats from theI will certainly welcome if the United Kingdom presents some evidence that the Russians wanted to kill the double agent Skripal," Blesk news outlet reported on Tuesday.Russia has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and has hit out at the UK's refusal to allow it to assess the agent. It has also criticized Britain for failing to disclose information relating to the case.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to the diplomatic expulsions, saying: