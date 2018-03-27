© Rhianna Gelhart



A snowstorm dumped up to a foot (30 centimeters) of snow in northeast Wyoming, closing schools and causing hazardous travel conditions.Slick and hazardous driving conditions were common on many roads and highways, including stretches of Interstate 90, in the region Monday afternoon.The Gillette News Record reported that about 9 inches (23 centimeters) of snow had fallen in the Gillette area by Monday morning.On Monday, school was canceled throughout Campbell County, Gillette College delayed its opening and the city of Gillette canceled its garbage collection because of the weather.The Riverton area received up to 7 inches (18 centimeters).The storm was expected to end Monday evening.Source: The Associated Press.