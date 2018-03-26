March for our Lives
Around 200,000 people attended the March For Our Lives gun control event in Washington, D.C. Saturday afternoon, CBS News reported.

The number is well below the 500,000 number organizers of the event expected and 600,000 less than initially reported by many news outlets immediately following the celebrity-fueled march and rally. The march took place between noon and 3 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd Street NW and 12th Street NW.


USA Today said Saturday the initially reported number of 800,000 marchers could "be the biggest single-day protest in D.C.'s history," becoming a number that is larger than the 2017 Women's March that brought 500,000 to the capitol.
BREAKING: the #MarchForOurLives has drawn a crowd of over 800,000 - 200,000 more than Trump's inauguration!

RETWEET if you support these brave patriots as they march against gun violence! pic.twitter.com/ZGkJL4plGl

- March For Our Lives
