The number is well below the 500,000 number organizers of the event expected and 600,000 less than initially reported by many news outlets immediately following the celebrity-fueled march and rally. The march took place between noon and 3 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd Street NW and 12th Street NW.
USA Today said Saturday the initially reported number of 800,000 marchers could "be the biggest single-day protest in D.C.'s history," becoming a number that is larger than the 2017 Women's March that brought 500,000 to the capitol.
BREAKING: the #MarchForOurLives has drawn a crowd of over 800,000 - 200,000 more than Trump's inauguration!WATCH FOR A MESSAGE FROM PARKLAND YOU WON'T SEE IN THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA:
- March For Our Lives
Comment: CBS is reporting the head count at 200,000, well below the initial call of 800,000. Looks like someone was counting their chickens before they'd hatched.
