Russia's ambassador to the US has criticized the expulsion of 60 diplomats, blaming Washington for undermining what little remains of Russia-US relations and promising an appropriate response to the hostile move.Russia's Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told reporters.The envoy was summoned to the US State Department earlier on Monday, where he was told that the US was expelling 48 Russian diplomats. Later, Antonov was notified that Washington had declared 12 Russian diplomats at the UN persona non grata."I mentioned in my statement to the State Department that" Antonov said.Expressing strong criticism of the US move to expatriate Russian diplomats and shut the Russian consulate in Seattle by April 2, Antonov also called for an impartial investigation into the poisoning of former Russian-UK double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, which Washington has used as a pretext. Skripal was poisoned in the British town of Salisbury on March 4, with London laying the blame squarely on Moscow.the diplomat said. "I want to underscore the most optimal approach to solving the so-called Skripal case is a calm, professional investigation within the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, where all interested countries are represented."