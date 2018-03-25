rodrosenstein
Rod Rosenstein
Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein's wife Lisa Barsoomian represented then-President Bill Clinton in a 1998-99 civil case in federal court.

Rod Rosenstein worked as a Whitewater prosecutor. In this role, he was in charge of the "FBI Travel Office" case, in which it was found that the Clinton White House illegally seized FBI files from White House travel office employees, including the Clintons' travel director.

Rosenstein interrogated Hillary Clinton on January 14, 1998, and was seen as responsible for clearing her of potential charges in the case. By that time, Rosenstein had already been picked to work for the U.S. Attorney's office in Maryland in the Clinton administration. When he applied to the Senate to become deputy attorney general, he falsely stated the dates he worked for Starr's team, saying he ended his employment with Starr in 1997 (before his friendly 15-minute interrogation of Hillary Clinton).

Why did he falsify his resume to the Senate? More information is coming to light.

Rosenstein's wife Lisa Barsoomian represented Bill Clinton in the civil case Hamburg v. Clinton filed by Wyoming candidate and political activist Al Hamburg.

That lawsuit was filed on June 11, 1998, just months after Rosenstein helped Hillary Clinton beat the rap in the Travel Office case. The case was terminated on January 25, 1999.
Hamburg v. Clinton
Big League Politics has learned that Attorney General Jeff Sessions personally wanted Rosenstein to be his No. 2 at the Department of Justice, and that White House counsel Don McGahn smoothed the matter over with President Donald Trump. Sessions has a relationship with Rosenstein through a well-connected Washington lawyer named Charles Cooper, who is a University of Alabama alum and who represents Sessions in the Russia case.

Cooper interviewed Rosenstein when Sessions was considering making Rosenstein his number two, and Cooper signed off on Rosenstein. Rosenstein is also a close personal friend of FBI director Christopher Wray.