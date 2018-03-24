© Stone Cold Truth

"It is becoming more obvious with each passing day that the men and the movement that broke Lyndon Johnson's authority in 1968 are out to break Richard Nixon," wrote David Broder on Oct. 8, 1969."The likelihood is great that they will succeed again."A columnist for The Washington Post, Broder was no fan of Nixon.His prediction, however, proved wrong. Nixon, with his "Silent Majority" address rallied the nation and rocked the establishment.Yet, Broder's analysis was spot on.Consider.And in that call, Trump, like Angela Merkel, congratulated Putin on his re-election victory.Instantly, the briefing paper for the president's call was leaked to the Post.Whereupon, the Beltway went ballistic.anti-Trump journalists using First Amendment immunities to collude with and cover up the identities of bureaucratic snakes out to damage or destroy a president they despise.And, yes, they give out Pulitzers for criminal collusion like this.The New York Times got a Pulitzer and the Post got a Hollywood movie starring Meryl Streep, for publishing stolen secret papers from the Pentagon of JFK and LBJ - to sabotage the Vietnam War policy of Richard Nixon.Not only have journalists given up any pretense of neutrality in this campaign to bring down the president, ex-national security officers of the highest rank are starting to sound like resisters."I think he's afraid of the president of Russia," Brennan said of Trump and Putin. "The Russians, I think, have had long experience with Mr. Trump and may have things they could expose."What is going on in this city is an American version of the "color revolutions" we have employed to dump over governments in places like Georgia and Ukraine.Trump, in a way, is the indispensable man of the populist right.Whether the Assads rule in Damascus, the Chinese fortify Scarborough Shoal, or the Taliban return to Kabul are not existential threats.But if the borders of our country are not secured, as Reagan warned, in a generation, America will not even be a country.Mueller's team wishes to do to Trump what Archibald Cox's team sought to do to Nixon:Trump appears to recognize thatHence Trump's hiring of Joe diGenova and the departure of John Dowd from his legal team. In the elegant phrase of Michael Corleone, diGenova is a wartime consigliere.