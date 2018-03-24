Society's Child
Militant neutralized in counterterrorism operation in Dagestan linked with IS
TASS
Sat, 24 Mar 2018 19:29 UTC
"Spetsnaz of Russia's FSB Federal Security Service supported by the National Guard and police had sealed off the house where the bandit was holed up. The criminal who had refused to lay down arms and surrender was neutralized in a fight," the committee said.
"According to available intelligence, he is Yunus Khabibob, who featured on the federal wanted list. He is said to pledge allegiance to the ISIS international terrorist organization (former name of IS) and followed its orders as a ringleader of the gang that had previously operated in a mountainous and forested area (in Dagestan's Botlikh district - TASS)," it said.
Russia's NAC said that it had been reported earlier that an armed gunman was hiding in a private house in a village of the Botlikh district. He was reported to have committed some terrorism-related crimes. Dagestan's FSB chief ordered a counterterrorism operation on Saturday afternoon.
"A sniper rifle and ammo, a grenade, a radio transceiver and thermal imaging camera were recovered on the scene," NAC said. "There are no casualties among civilians and law enforcers.".
Quote of the Day
The being of two people can differ from one another more than the being of a mineral and of an animal. This is exactly what people do not understand. And they do not understand that knowledge depends on being. Not only do they not understand this latter but they definitely do not wish to understand it.
Recent Comments
PROOF! Where's the proof of these claims? It is events like this which separate those people who employ critical, logical thought (plus some...
Rosetta analyzed more than 35,000 escaping dust grains outgassed by Comet 67P. The largest grains had diameters of about 1 mm, while the smallest...
Pretty as it 'cuts like a knife'.
Maybe this is why Merkel's team is willing to play along with our 'Russia, russia, russia' BS, but not when it comes to that new pipeline?
Not to worry, no one cares about this ancient history.... we should get a new show soon enough... we need a new drug every time... the effects of...