Introduction

The Historical Context for Western Aggression

The UK poison plot was concocted to heighten economic tensions and prepare the western public for heightened military confrontations.

Conclusion

For the greater part of a decade the US, the UK and the EU have been carrying out a campaign to undermine and overthrow the Russian government and in particular to oust President Putin.The most recent western propaganda campaign and one of the most virulent is the charge launched by the UK regime of Prime Minister Theresa May. The Brits have claimed that Russian secret agents conspired to poison a former Russian double-agent and his daughter in England , threatening the sovereignty and safety of the British people.Instead the UK expelled Russian diplomats and demands harsher sanctions, to increase tensions.A number of fundamental questions arise regarding the origins and growing intensity of this anti-Russian animus.This paper is directed at providing key elements to address these questions.during the 1990's the US degraded Russia, reducing it to a vassal state, and imposing itself as a unipolar state.Western elites pillaged the Russian economy, seizing and laundering hundreds of billions of dollars.the US seized and took control of the Russian electoral process, and secured the fraudulent "election" of Yeltsin.the West degraded Russia's military and scientific institutions and advanced their armed forces to Russia's borders.the West insured that Russia was unable to support its allies and independent governments throughout Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America.With the collapse of the Yeltsin regime and the election of PresidentPutin, Russia regained its sovereignty, its economy recovered, its armed forces and scientific institutes were rebuilt and strengthened.Russia's recovery and control of its economic resources lessened US dominance, especially of its oil and gas fields.As Russia consolidated its sovereignty and advanced economically, socially, politically and militarily,The Ukraine, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen and Russian allies in Central Asia were targeted. NATO military bases proliferated.sanctions were directed at its imports and exports. President Putin was subject to a virulent Western media propaganda campaign. US NGO's funded opposition parties and politicians.- Russia allies took control of the East; Crimean voted for unification with Russia.As the entire US unipolar fantasy dissolved it provoked deep resentment, animosity and a systematic counter-attack. The US's costly and failed war on terror became a dress rehearsal for the economic and ideological war against the Kremlin ..President Putin is immensely popular in Russia and hated by the US precisely because he is the opposition of Yeltsin - he has created a flourishing economy; he resists sanctions and defends Russia's borders and allies.In a summary response to the opening questions.The Western regimes recognize that Russia is a threat to their global dominance; they know that Russia is no threat to invade the EU, North America or their vassals.Western regimes believe they can topple Russia via economic warfare including sanctions. In fact Russia has become more self-reliant and has diversified its trading partners, especially China, and even includes Saudi Arabia and other Western allies.In the March 19, 2018 Presidential election voter participation increased to 67% .Vladimir Putin secured a record 77% majority. President Putin is politically stronger than ever.Russia's display of advanced nuclear and other advanced weaponry has had a major deterrent effect especially among US military leaders,The UK has attempted to unify and gain importance with the EU and the US via the launch of its anti-Russia toxic conspiracy.President Trump will not replace the EU as a substitute trading partner.In a word, the UK, the EU and the US are ganging-up on Russia, for diverse historic and contemporary reasons.It will continue under the leadership of President Putin. The Western powers will divide and bugger their neighbors - and decide it is their better judgment to accept and work within a multi-polar world.is a Research Associate of the CRG.