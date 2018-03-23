At least two people were injured inside the supermarket, Mayor of Trebes Eric Menassi told BFMTV, calling the situation "a terrible drama."Witnesses also report the man shouting that he was "an Islamic State soldier".
The hostage-taker has claimed allegiance to Islamic State (IS, formerly known as ISIS) AFP cited the prosecutor's office as saying.
The man was shouting "Allahu Akbar" when he entered the supermarket, a witness told Europe 1. According to an AFP source, an unidentified man entered the supermarket at about 11:00 local time. Shots were then heard in the area.
Minutes before the hostage situation began in the supermarket, a police officer was shot by a gunman while jogging in nearby Carcassonne commune, AFP reported. The shooter opened fire from his car. It is unclear whether the two incidents are connected.
During the operation, French police shot dead the gunman, according to Interior Minister Collomb:
Paris had earlier referred to the incident as a likely terrorist act.Collomb has identified the slain attacker as 26-year-old Redouane Lakdim, a resident of Carcassonne who was previously known to the police only for petty crimes and not links to any jihadist groups:
The gunman, reportedly of Moroccan origin, first opened fire at four police officers in the historic town of Carcassonne on Monday morning. He later stormed a supermarket in the nearby town of Trebes, taking numerous hostages.
The man is also suspected of killing the driver of the car in Carcassonne and stealing his vehicle before the hostage-taking, according to reports in French media. The passenger of the vehicle was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
The combined death toll of the shootings in Carcassonne and the hostage situation in Trebes has climbed to three, according to BFMTV.
The French head of government said that at least one police officer had been injured as a result of the attack. "The counterterrorism office has taken the case; all the information we have as I speak leads us to think that this would be a terrorist act," Philippe told journalists.
Philippe also confirmed the incident in Carcassonne where four state police officers came under fire. "One of them was injured but is not in a life-threatening condition," he said.
According to French media, the perpetrator was known to intelligence services - particularly the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI).
The hostage-taker demanded the release of Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving terrorist suspect behind the Paris attacks, BFMTV said. Abdeslam is currently in prison awaiting trial for his alleged involvement in the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks.
According to Le Figaro newspaper, a 45-year-old lieutenant-colonel swapped himself in exchange for one of the hostages in a supermarket.
However, the minister said: "We had monitored him and thought there was no radicalization." According to Collomb, the perpetrator killed three people before being shot dead by police.
The interior minister also praised the heroism of a police officer, who "volunteered to swap his place with a hostage" in Trebes, and was seriously injured. He was able to keep his cell phone switched on while inside the shop, and remained in contact with the security forces during the standoff.
Collomb said that elite French units stormed the supermarket after they heard gunshots being fired inside, and then killed the attacker.
Meanwhile, Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attacks through its propaganda mouthpiece Amaq. It provided no evidence in support of the statement.