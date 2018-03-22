It is now clear that Mr Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent of a type developed by Russia. It is part of a group of nerve agents known as Novichok.

"... no patients have experienced symptoms of nerve agent poisoning in Salisbury and there have only been ever been three patients with significant poisoning."

Mirzayanov, speaking at his home in Princeton, New Jersey, said he is convinced Russia carried it out as a way of intimidating opponents of President Vladimir Putin.

The only other possibility, he said, would be that someone used the formulas in his book to make such a weapon.

Did you have anything to do with creating what the British authorities call the "Novice"?



- Yes. This was the basis of my doctoral dissertation.



At that time I worked in Shikhany, in the branch of GosNIIOKhT (State Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology, during Soviet times was engaged in the development of chemical weapons), was a leading researcher and head of the laboratory.

'Novichok' or 'novice' was never used as a program name. New Soviet formulas had alphanumeric codes.

Several new nerve agents were developed in Shikhany in the 1970s and 80s.

These new substances can cause immediate deadly reactions when applied to humans.

Vil Mirzayanov was head of the chromatographer group, chemists who deals with the separation and analysis of various mixtures of substances. He was responsible for environmental control and not a developer of any new substances.

Rink told Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency Tuesday that Britain and other western nations easily could have synthesized the nerve agent after chemical expert Vil Mirzayanov emigrated to the United States and revealed the formula.



Echoing Russian government statements, Rink says it wouldn't make sense for Moscow to poison Sergei Skripal, a military intelligence officer who spied for Britain, because he was a used asset "drained" by both Russia and Britain.



He claims Britain's use of the name Novichok for the nerve agent is intended to convince the public that Russia is to blame.

The Bell was able to find and speak with Vladimir Uglev, one of the scientists who was involved in developing the nerve agent referred to as "Novichok". [...] Vladimir Uglev, formerly a scientist with Volsk branch of GOSNIIOKHT ("State Scientific-Research Institute for Organic Chemistry and Technology"), which developed and tested production of new lethal substances since 1972, spoke for the first time about his work as early as the 1990s. He left the institute in 1994 and is now retired.



- The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs insists that there was no research nor development of any substance called "Novichok", not in Russia, nor in the USSR. Is that true?



- In order to make it easier to understand the subject matter, I will not use the name "Novichok" which has is now commonly used by everyone to describe those four substances which were conditionally assigned to me to develop over a period of several years. Three of these substances are part of the "Foliant" program, which was led by Pyotr Kirpichev, a scientist with GOSNIIOKHT (State Scientific-Research Institute for Organic Chemistry and Technology). The first substance of a new class of organophosphorous chemical agents, I will call it "A-1972", was developed by Kirpichev in 1972. In 1976, I developed two substances: "B-1976" and "C-1976". The fourth substance, "D-1980", was developed by Kirpichev in the early 1980s. All of these substances fall under the group referred to as "Novichkov", but that name wasn't given to the substances by GOSNIIOKHT.



All four chemical agents are "FOS" or organophosphorous compounds which have a nerve paralyzing effect, but they differ in their precursors, how they were discovered and in their usage as agents of chemical warfare.

can now be produced by any sufficiently equipped laboratory, including private ones

One of these substances was used to poison the banker, Ivan Kivelidi and his secretary in 1995. A cotton ball, soaked in this agent, was rubbed over the microphone in the handset of Kivelidi's telephone. That specific dose was developed by my group, where we produced all of the chemical agents, and each dose which we developed was given its own complete physical-chemical passport. It was therefore not difficult to determine who had prepared that dose and when it was developed. Naturally, the investigators also suspected me. I was questioned several times about this incident.

This muddles the narrative a bit - "novichok" used in 1995 Moscow mafia poison hit on top mobster Ivan Kivelidi. So:

1) novichok [is] in mob hands too

2) used during reign of #1 Mobfather Boris Yeltsin, Washington's vassal

Weapons experts have told New Scientist that a number of countries legally created small amounts of Novichok after it was revealed in 1992 and a production method was later published.

DW: You argue that the source of this nerve agent, Novichok, is Russia. How did you manage to find it out so quickly? Does Britain possess samples of it?



Boris Johnson: Let me be clear with you ... When I look at the evidence, I mean the people from Porton Down, the laboratory ...



DW: So they have the samples ...



Boris Johnson: They do. And they were absolutely categorical and I asked the guy myself, I said, "Are you sure?" And he said there's no doubt.

Quoted daily by multiple media outlets on the Skripal case, de Bretton-Gordon has become a very public expert, relied upon for unbiased comment and analysis by the British and foreign media on chemical weapon threats from Salisbury to Syria.



He is a former assistant director of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Land Forces with the Ministry of Defence. Before that de Bretton-Gordon was commanding officer of Britain's Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Regiment and Nato's Rapid Reaction CBRN Battalion.



While his CBRN background is often mentioned, his military intelligence links are rarely referred to publicly.



Long before the Salisbury event, de Bretton-Gordon was urging greater government expenditure on chemical protection counter-measures and equipment.

de Bretton-Gordon is managing director CBRN of Avon Protection Systems, based in Melksham, Wiltshire.

In 2017, the company made £50m from its US military contracts and a further £63.3m from other "protection and defence" revenue.

On April 29 2014, the [Daily Telegraph] reported that it "obtained soil samples collected from sites of chemical attacks inside Syria by Dr Ahmad - a medic whose real identity cannot be revealed for his own protection - who had previously received training in sample collection by western chemical weapons experts.



"Mr de Bretton-Gordon, a British chemical weapons expert and director of Secure Bio, a private company, was one of the trainers."



And who carried out the tests? None other than de Bretton-Gordon himself.

How could the British government be sure of "Russian" involvement within a week and even expel Russian diplomats when the primary chemical experts on the issue will need three weeks for their first analyses and the British police predicts a several months long investigation?