The Arabic-language al-Manar news website quoted sources affiliated to the Syrian government's armed opposition as saying that the ISIL has again set up a military base to train what it calls 'The Caliphate's Lion Cubs' in Southeastern Deir Ezzur near the border with Iraq.Numerous reports have said in recent months that the ISIL is recruiting again in Syria with the US help to attack the Syrian army positions in Deir Ezzur and destabilize the country.Meantime, Alexander Ivanov, the spokesman of Russia's airbase at Humeimim, said that "real evidence" indicates that the ISIL will resume operations with the support of certain regional and trans-regional states.The revelation came as The ISIL is reportedly readying to strike back at the Syrian army in Eastern Deir Ezzur after the US-backed SDF declared an end to offensives on the terrorist group and as the American military is widening build-up in the region.The Lebanese paper added that the US-Kurdish halt in operations against the ISIL has already led to ISIL's reinforcement in Eastern Deir Ezzur near the borders with Iraq, noting that the US had practically stopped its operations in the region ever since it occupied oil and gas fields on Eastern Euphrates but it made official declaration about the halt on during the recent events in Afrin.The Kurds had also earlier announced that they would halt military operations against the ISIL on Eastern Euphrates to send more forces to Afrin to defend the town against the Turkish army and the Ankara-backed militants.Field sources said on Tuesday that the US had established a new base in Southeastern Deir Ezzur and dispatched weapons and military equipment to the region as Russia warned of American forces' possible attack on Syrian army positions.The Iraqi boy who has managed to flee from the ISIL's notorious camps saidHe added that the ISIL takes children to military camps and severely punishes their parents if faced with their opposition.the child said on the condition of anonymity for the fear of his life.He added that the ISIL sends the children to the front lines and even forces them to kill their family members,