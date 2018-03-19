© AP Photo/ APTV



The US is reportedly continuing its military buildup in Syria. Local online news portal the Euphrates Post has published video evidence showing what appear to be two US Coalition Blackhawk helicopters consolidating the US presence in an oil-rich area in Deir ez-Zor province.Col (ret.) Alexander Zhilin, head of the Moscow-based Center for the Study of Applied Problems of National Security, said that there was an obvious trend for the Pentagon to create new facilities in and around Syria's largest oil and gas fields."Over the space of several years, the US has deployed 25 military facilities in Syria, and are continuing to build new ones." the analyst noted.The US and its coalition allies began a campaign of airstrikes against Daesh* in 2014, following it up by the deployment of US forces into Syrian-Kurdish areas as the terrorists' so-called caliphate began to shrink. Damascus has criticized the US intervention, repeatedly pointing out that it was never invited into the country by the internationally recognized government of President Bashar Assad.