© Henry Nicolls/Reuters



"... that the parent company of CA... has been run by a chairman of Oxford Conservative Association. Its funding chairman was a former Conservative MP. A director has donated over £700,000 to the Tory party. A former Conservative Party treasurer is a shareholder. We know the links to the Conservative Party go on and on."

Theresa May was ambushed in parliament over Tory links to shady political research firm Cambridge Analytica (CA).During Prime Minister's Questions, SNP leader Ian Blackford asked May, statingTheresa May assured her fellow MP that there are "no current contracts" between the Tory party and CA or its parent company SCL Group - formerly known as Strategic Communication Laboratories.A spokesman for Theresa May has admitted that the Conservative Party did hold initial talks with CA, but no action was taken. The government is now looking across departments to see if there are any expired contracts with CA or SCL.from Channel 4, explaining the dubious methods the company could use to help clients.In one recording, the company's CEO Alexander Nix can be seen telling undercover reporters: "It sounds a dreadful thing to say, butChannel 4 News' expose came two days after The Observer reported thatNix is now suspended from CA but is reportedly already moving on to another communications company with Rebekah and Jennifer Mercer - daughters of hedge-fund tycoon Robert Mercer, who funneled significant funds into Donald Trump's election campaign.