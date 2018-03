Israelis practiced scenarios "where Russians made trouble"According to Haaretz, the drill involved the top-ranking officers of the Israeli Defence Force (IDF), as well as the headquarters staff of all the commands that would be required to successfully pursue a fight with Hezbollah, an Iranian-aligned militia based in Lebanon."Throughout the exercise, we examined various implications of the Russian presence" in Syria, a senior IDF officer said, as quoted by Haaretz.[emphasis added]The drill was strictly a command-level exercise, meaning it did not involve any troops on the ground. Its sole purpose was to study various threat scenarios."These are large-scale exercises that are part of our preparedness for war," Golan said.Golan is the same official who was tasked with writing Israel's defense policy last year while at the same time publicly admitting that Israel could not realistically take on Iran by itself."We can achieve decisive victory over Hezbollah, and we don't need help from a single American soldier, but we cannot fight Iran alone," he stated last year.Throughout the course of last year, Anti-Media warned not only thatIn May last year, we wrote "The other crucial omission from western media's reports on this looming conflict is the fact that in response to Donald Trump's April strike on the Syrian government, Russia and Iran issued a joint statement together with Hezbollah that the next time such an attack occurs, Syria's allies will respond with force.Last year, Russia threatened to veto any U.N. Security Council resolution that described Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.Clearly, Russia will be somewhat of a wildcard if Israel decides to intervene more forcibly in the Syrian conflict. As it stands, the Russian government has sent a stern warning to the United States that it will not tolerate any attacks on Damascus that pose any threat to Russian personnel and that it will respond with strikes of its own and also to guests in the region, that our relationship with the United States is not just strategic, but operative in real time," Golan reportedly warned.Source: Anti-Media