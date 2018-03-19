On Saturday evening, media icon Matt Drudge reminded us all why Mueller is "hardly a saint."
According to Los Angeles Times reporter David Willman, Mueller's "tenacious yet linear approach to evaluating evidence led him to fumble the biggest U.S. terrorism investigation since 9/11."
The case? Mueller personally oversaw the FBI's investigation into the "2001 anthrax letter attacks that took five lives and infected 17 other people."
The Federalist reported:
The investigators hypothesized that the attacker was a lonely American who had wanted to kill people with anthrax for some undefined time period, but then became "mission oriented" following 9/11 and immediately prepared and mailed the deadly spores while pretending to be a Muslim.Drudge, seemingly concerned about the Mueller probe's direction, is asking his millions of readers if the time has come to fire the special counsel.
Mueller's FBI honed in on Steven Hatfill as the culprit - a "flag-waving" American, who had served in the Army, then dedicated himself to protecting America from bioterrorist threats by working in the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases.
There was no direct link from Hatfill to the attacks, by the FBI's own admission, and the bureau never charged Hatfill. The FBI did however spy on, follow, and harass him non-stop for years. The Department of Justice also publicly outed Hatfill as the possible terrorist.
While Hatfill's dignity and life was being trampled on by America's secret police, Mueller took a stand. But on a different topic. He made front page news for threatening President Bush he would resign over NSA policy. All while his own team was trampling on the rights of an American in the FBI's largest-ever investigation.
Hatfill successfully sued the government for its unlawful actions. He won almost $6 million dollars.
This week, Mueller crossed President Trump's "red line" after issuing a subpoena for documents related to the Trump Organization's business dealings with Russia.
New York Times reports:
The special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, has subpoenaed the Trump Organization to turn over documents, including some related to Russia, according to two people briefed on the matter. The order is the first known time that the special counsel demanded documents directly related to President Trump's businesses, bringing the investigation closer to the president.Recently, Mueller's Russia probe took yet another unpredictable turn after the special counsel invoked the unusual "conspiracy to defraud the government," charge that "could use the same legal strategy to go after President Trump and his associates, even if the conspiracy is not linked to a criminal act," The Washington Times reports.
The breadth of the subpoena was not clear, nor was it clear why Mr. Mueller issued it instead of simply asking for the documents from the company, an umbrella organization that oversees Mr. Trump's business ventures. [...]
The Trump Organization has said that it never had real estate holdings in Russia, but witnesses recently interviewed by Mr. Mueller have been asked about a possible real estate deal in Moscow. In 2015, a longtime business associate of Mr. Trump's emailed Mr. Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen at his Trump Organization account claiming he had ties to President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and said that building a Trump Tower in Moscow would help Mr. Trump's presidential campaign.
Comment: Apparently Drudge is not the only one who holds a poor opinion of Mr. Mueller