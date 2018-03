© Aaron Josefczyk / Reuters

Uber is pausing its autonomous car tests after a woman died in Arizona. The pedestrian was hit by a self-driving Uber vehicle.The woman died after being hit by the self-driving car operated by the company in Tempe, Arizona, the New York Times reports Tempe police said.The woman was taken to hospital but later died from her injuries, NBC 26 reports . The incident occurred near Mill Avenue and Curry Road early Monday morning, according to ABC15 the company told Bloomberg in an email on Monday."Our hearts go out to the victim's family," Uber said in a tweet. "We're fully cooperating with @TempePolice and local authorities as they investigate this incident."