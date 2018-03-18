The amount comes on top of the $2.2 billion already designated by the US for arms to Syrian fighters [and other Pentagon-backed groups] from former Eastern Bloc countries - which BIRN revealed in investigation in September last year.
The operation of arming Syrian rebels already on the ground with former Eastern Bloc arms and ammunition, known as the Syria Train and Equip program, has drawn almost entirely from the Balkans and Central Europe to date, a trend that is likely to continue throughout 2018 and 2019.
The new details of the spending have emerged as Al Jazeera English broadcasts "America's Guns - Pipeline to Syria", a joint investigation with Balkan Investigative Reporting Network and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.
The probe found further evidence that arms were flowing from the Balkans to the Pentagon's military projects in the Middle East.
BIRN tracked more than 20 Pentagon-commissioned flights leaving the island airport of Krk, Croatia, carrying unidentified military equipment to US bases, mostly in the Middle East.
The pattern of these airlifts being accompanied by inbound flights from the Azeri cargo firm Silk Way, first revealed by BIRN last October, has continued.
Serbia's air aviation directorate told BIRN that a Silk Way flight from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Rijeka on October 5, 2017, which overflew their airspace, was given a permit for the "transportation of arms and dangerous goods".
The Croatian authorities have refused to confirm or deny whether the flights are carrying weapons to Syria.
Questions have been raised about the ability of the US to keep track of its deliveries to anti-ISIS fighters, with evidence that Pentagon-purchased equipment is finding its way also to Islamist groups.
James Bevan, executive director of Conflict Armament Research, has documented more than 40,000 items found with ISIS in Syria, and found that many had originally been supplied by the Pentagon to its allies.
"The main issue is that if you supply weapons to non-state actors, you have very little control over what happens to those weapons," Bevan explained, "particularly in a situation like Syria, where we have multiple competing groups."
"That means, as somebody who is supplying weapons into that conflict, you really have no control over where they are going," he added.
The Pentagon insists that US weapons deliveries to Syria are "incremental" and intended only for specific operations.
The new batch of weapons is needed, according to the latest Pentagon budget, to create a force capable of ensuring "a safe and secure environment and capable of countering ISIS 2.0 and AQ [Al Qaeda]."
Comment: Pentagon seeks to burn another $300 million in 'revival' of 'train and equip' pro-terror program in Syria
The equipment will be provided to 65,000 "Vetted Syrian Opposition" fighters - 30,000 of which will be tasked with offensive combat missions while the remaining 35,000 will become part of the new "Internal Security Forces", whose job it will be to maintain security in "liberated areas".
Currently, the Pentagon has around 30,000 vetted fighters on its books, mostly from the 50,000-strong Syrian Democratic Forces, SDF.
The US military said in January that half of the new "Internal Security Forces" - branded the "Border Security Force" at the time - would be made up of former members of the SDF.
The SDF is a coalition of different militia, widely considered to be Kurdish-led but, according to the Pentagon, split equally between Kurds and Arabs.
The Kurdish People's Protection Units, YPG, is one of its most important elements and played a critical role in the battle for Raqqa, the former "capital" of the Islamic State group.
The Turkish government, however, argues that it is an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara considers a terrorist group. It launched an offensive against the YPG in January, placing it on a collision course with its NATO allies.
The Pentagon has sought to assuage Turkey fears by insisting that the weapons' pipeline to these vetted forces is "mission-specific" and that new recruits would be "comprised of local forces that are demographically representative".