correlation does not mean causation

Research purports to bolster theories that man-made warming is leading to colder U.S. and European winters, but buried in the paper is an admission undercutting its findings.The study , published in a "Nature Communications" January 2018 issue, claimed historical data showed an East Coast cold snap is two to four times more likely when the Arctic is abnormally warmer than when the pole is colder. It's not a widely accepted theory among climate scientists, but the study's made the rounds in the media , touted as more evidence man-made warming is making U.S. winters colder.That theory resurfaced this winter during a prolonged cold snap in the eastern U.S., which lasted from around Christmas 2017 to mid-January. Cold and snow pummeled the northeast, and former Vice President Al Gore claimed it was the product of man-made warming. Francis's new study confirms that theory, she said."The most obvious is common to all observational analysis, i.e.,," the authors wrote in their study, adding "even though elevated heights and warmer temperatures in the Arctic are positively correlated with more frequent severe winter weather in the mid-latitudes, we cannot conclude that the warmer Arctic is responsible."More importantly, the authors "have not offered mechanistic explanations for these relationships" but instead try and argue "our findings are consistent with previous studies linking a warming Arctic with extreme winter weather in NH mid-latitudes," they admit.Francis has been arguing for years that melting sea ice and a warming Arctic is weakening the jet stream and leading to more frequent and persistent cold snaps in the U.S. and Europe. But as she admitted in the study, scientists have no idea how this could be happening."Five of the past six winters have brought persistent cold to the eastern US and warm, dry conditions to the West, while the Arctic has been off-the-charts warm," Francis said.Her study comes as the third nor'easter this winter bears down on the northeastern U.S. The storm follows the "Beast from the East" storm that brought temperatures to record lows across much of Europe while the Arctic went through record warmth.Many scientists don't think there's enough evidence to say for sure what's driven recent cold snaps. Studies have also found cold snaps have become less common in the last 50 years."While no firm scientific consensus exists in the climate community on these Arctic interactions, this research communication will help direct future research and spur timely debate on a high impact climate change problem," Maue added.