© Brendan McDermid / Reuters



The West has launched a large-scale campaign to remove Russia from the UN Security Council (UNSC), Senator Sergey Kalashnikov said, commenting on the UK's accusations against Moscow over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal."The West has launched a massive operation in order to kick Russia out of the UN Security Council," Kalashnikov said, as cited by RIA Novosti.The Senator believes that in order to curb Russia's membership there is going to be an attempt to reform the principal UN body tasked with the maintenance of international peace and security. The Russian Federal Council member reminded that the USSR, to which Russia is the legal successor, has been an integral part of the UNSC since its establishment in 1946.On Wednesday, Labor MP Chris Leslie addressed May on the issue of reforming the UN Security Council in order to limit Russia's rights within the body during a parliament session.Leslie argued that Russia was "increasingly looking like a rogue state," adding that "we must now begin to talk about reform" of the UNSC. "Russia can't be allowed to simply sit pretty, thumbing its nose to the rest of the world community and feeling that it's immune from the rule of law internationally," Leslie said.May responded by saying that Leslie was not the only one to stress the need for changes within the UNSC, promising that "this is something that we will look at.""We do talk to the United Nations about the reform of the UN in a whole variety of ways. Of course, any decision - the Catch 22 if you like - is that any decision that might be taken in the Security Council to reform it, of course, could be subject to a veto by Russia, who are sitting there," the prime minister said.