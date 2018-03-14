High winds and blowing snow led meteorologists to categorise the storm as a blizzard in parts of New England.A fierce storm has lashed the north-east in the US, with widespread power outages amid the hurricane-force winds and heavy snow.With spring tantalisingly in their grasp, many residents were left shaking their heads — and wielding shovels they had hoped would not be needed again —"The groundhog was right. Six more weeks of winter, and probably then some," said Paul Knight, of Portland, Maine.High winds and blowing snow led meteorologists to categorise the storm as a blizzard in parts of New England, including Boston. Gusts approached 70mph on Cape Cod, the weather service said.Utility companies said they would have extra crews out on Wednesday to restore power to those still without it.The railroad later announced that most services between the two cities would resume on Wednesday.Road and air travel also was disrupted: Slick roads were blamed for at least one death in North Carolina, andJanice James's house in Osterville on Cape Cod was in the dark again after losing power for three days in the last storm. Mrs James and her four children spent the day eating food she made before the storm and hoping the lights and heating would come back soon."We are freezing," the 39-year-old said.Source: PA