© Khalil Ashawi / Reuters

The US is trying to cover up its own failure to force armed groups in Syria to de-escalate violence as it blames Russia and Iran for ongoing hostilities in Eastern Ghouta, the Russian foreign minister has said.Sergey Lavrov was referring to accusations voiced by US Representative at the UN Nikki Haley, who said the US may take military action in Syria in the same way it did last year in response to an alleged chemical-weapons attack in Khan Sheikhoun.It would also protect UN-designated terrorists - like the group formerly known as Al-Nusra Front, which Russia says is playing the lead role in this area -The US accuses Damascus and its allies of using excessive force in Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of the capital that had been controlled by Islamist armed groups for several years. The militants have launched regular attacks on Damascus residential and governmental areas from this location.Haley said attacking Syria was "not the path we prefer" and said the UN Security Council's "failure to act" would be the cause, if Washington chooses to take military action."Ms Haley states that the US is a peaceful nation that can at any moment attack the forces of the Syrian government. I have no regular terms left to describe this," said Lavrov.The incident in Khan Sheikhoun remains uninvestigated, with the scene of the attack inaccessible to chemical weapons inspectors. The evidence used by the US to justify an attack on a Syrian airbase came from questionable sources, and may have been manufactured. The US military does not have proof that Damascus was responsible for the incident.