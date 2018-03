© KMOV



The U.S. government gives refugees on public assistance special "loans" of up to $15,000 to start a business but fails to keep track of defaults that could translate into huge losses for American taxpayers, records obtained by Judicial Watch reveal. The cash is distributed through a program called Microenterprise Development run by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Refugee Resettlement.



Since 2010 the program has granted thousands of loans to refugees that lack the financial resources, credit history or personal assets to qualify for business loans from commercial banks. Most if not all the recipients already get assistance or subsidies from the government, according to the qualification guidelines set by the Microenterprise Development Program. It's a risky operation that blindly gives public funds to poor foreign nationals with no roots in the U.S. and there's no follow up to assure the cash is paid back. The idea behind it is to "equip refugees with the skills they need to become successful entrepreneurs" by helping them expand or maintain their own business and become financially independent.

Thirty-five St. Louis convenience store owners were arrested in federal raids this week. Can you believe there are 35 Muslims that own convenience stores that were all connected in this crime but the Feds took so long to bust them? Did you wonder how that could be? The crime they committed is bad enough because it involves drugs BUT the bigger crime is that our government is giving your hard-earned dollars to these scumbags to start a business:Judicial Watch reports: Think about it...A family (see list below) our government imported gets together with others and buys a store with American taxpayer money....They don't even track the money...they're just giving out our money without any record of how it's used. Unreal!KMOV reported A federal grand jury has indicted 35 store owners on federal conspiracy charges for trafficking contraband cigarettes, distributing controlled substances and money laundering.According to reports, the suspects conspired for more than 2 years to buy contraband cigarettes in St. Louis, a low tax market, while transporting and distributing them in Chicago, Illinois, and New Jersey, which are high tax markets.The store owners are accused of using several convenience stores that they operated to create the appearance of legal cigarette purchases:Illegal profits form the contraband cigarette sales were laundered through accounts associated with the stores.The synthetic drug K-2 was sold every day from a handful of the convenience stores. Authorities said the store owners manufactured synthetic drugs themselves by importing chemicals from China."The collaboration with our federal and local law enforcement partners is the key to breaking criminal enterprises in this area," said Special Agent in Charge James M. Gibbons of HSI Chicago......The list of defendants include:Mohammed Almuttan, aka Abu Ali, 35, St. Louis, MORami Almuttan, aka Abu Louay, 33, St. Louis, MOHisham Mutan, aka Abu Mohamed, 41, St. Louis, MOSaddam Mutan, aka Abu Ali, 24, St. Louis, MOMazin Abdelsalam, aka Abu Mohammad, 38, St. Louis, MONajeh Muhana, aka Abu Yazan, 41, Fairview, NJFares Muhana, aka Abu Yamama, 40, Cliffside Park, NJAyoub Qaiymah, aka Abu Faysal, 23, Richmond, VANaser Abid, 23, Chicago, ILYadgar Barzanji, aka Abu Siver, 47, St. Louis, MOWafaa Alwan, 50, St. Louis, MOAhmed Abuali, aka Bazilla, 31, North Bergen, NJMohammed Kayed, aka Mohammed Fayez, 21, Clifton, NJMomen Abuali, 20, Little Ferry, NJFirat Sevindik, 42, Cliffside Park, NJMohammed Mustafa, 30, North Bergen, NJMohammad Karashqah, Abu Yazid, 47, North Bergen, NJFayez Sheikha, 46, Mishawaka, INJihad Shihadeh, Abu Malik, 58, Chicago Ridge, ILIsmael Abadi, 57, Carol Stream, ILAbed Hamed, Abed Fawzan, 39, Greenville, NCMaher Hamed, Abu Alazara, 33, Swansea, ILAbdel Adi, 25, Oak Lawn, ILMuhanad Khatib, Abu Alamin, 36, Chicago, ILEyad Awad, 38, Chicago, ILDale Garbin, 60, Kankakee, ILHayder Al Fatli, 40, St. Louis, MOKutlay Guvener, 35, Chicago, ILSaad Al Mallak, 30, Dittmer, MOHassan Abdelatif, 29, Collinsville, ILMahajir Naz, 32, St. Louis, MOTalal Abuajaj, 23, St. Louis, MOBasem Hamdan, aka Abu Ramiz, 57, St. Louis, MOZainal Saleh, 29, St. Louis, MO andIbrahim Awad, 39, St. Louis, MO