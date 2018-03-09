© Reuters



Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has accused foreign "enemies" of funding recent protests over the compulsory hijab.He dismissed the protests as a "small issue," but added: "What I find worrying is that some of the elite are now questioning the mandatory hijab."Earlier this year, Iranian authorities announced they had detained 29 women who had removed their head scarves as part of a campaign against the country's mandatory Islamic dress code.The dress code, which requires women to cover their hair and body in public, became compulsory following the 1979 revolution that ended the largely secular rule of the Western-backed shah and set up a political system dominated by a clerical establishment.Women who challenge the rule face harassment, fines and prison terms.Khamenei defended the dress code, asserting that the hijab provides women with "immunity."