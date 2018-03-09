flood
Heavy rain and melting snow have caused flooding and landslides in Albania over the last few days.

Shkodër County in the north west of the country is the worst affected area where the Drin and Bojana rivers have overflowed.

Local authorities there said that 2,285 hectares of land were under water. Military personnel are working to alleviate flooding, carry out evacuations and deliver relief supplies.

flood
Local media reported that flooding in the village Obot has left around 800 inhabitants isolated. Over the last few days the villages of Shirq and Mushan have also been cut off after the Bojana river overflowed.

Landslides have been reported in the counties of Diber, Kukes, and Elbasan. Roads have been blocked but no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Areas of Durrës County have also been flooded according to reports, including the district of Fushë-Krujë which is about 40km north of Tirana Airport.

Floods in Shkodër County, Albania, March 2018.
© Shkodër County Government
Floods in Shkodër County, Albania, March 2018.
Flooded road in Shkodër County, Albania, March 2018.
© Shkodër County Government
Flooded road in Shkodër County, Albania, March 2018.
Floods in Shkodër County, Albania, March 2018.
© Shkodër County Government
Floods in Shkodër County, Albania, March 2018.