© Jill McCormick
From the "Snowfalls are now just a thing of the past" by climate scientist Dr. David Viner department comes this news from NOAA/NWS:

With 156 inches between December 2017 and February 2018, Erie, Pennsylvania, set a new record for most winter snowfall:
Erie Winter snowfall

Via NOAA/NCEI on Twitter

156 inches is 13 feet.

The next closest in the nation was Syracuse, NY with 102.3 inches. More here
Syracuse snowfall