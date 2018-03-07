"Educational researchers, political scientists and economists are increasingly interested in the traits and skills that parents, teachers and schools should foster in children to enhance chances of success later in life.



The behaviours were linked to adult occupational success and earning more 50 years later.Beingall predict people's occupational success decades later, new research finds.Even 50 years after someone had left high school, these factors still predicted if people had a more prestigious job or not.Being a good student also predicted how much money people earned 50 years later.Dr Marion Spengler, who led the research, said:The study used data from 346,660 U.S. high school students first collected in 1960.Plus 81,912 of them were followed up 11 years later and 1,952 were followed up 50 years later.The researchers took into account all sorts of other factors like IQ, personality traits and the family's socioeconomic status.Dr Spengler said: