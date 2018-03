The family or person needing help - please make the request via our "Contact Us" form on this page. Please include all the details about the situation including the names of people within the household, what kind of help they are looking for, and complete contact information.

Once the information is received we will start the process by contacting our members in that area where they would form an "Investigation & Assessment Team." This would be the first stage of the process which can take about two or three weeks. Then one of our team members would make "first contact" and set a date for the Investigation & Assessment. Our team will collect all evidence, including documentation such as photos, videos, medical and psychological reports. One of our exorcist clergy members is a medical doctor. He would review the medical reports and submit his findings and recommendation to the Chief Exorcist. This would be the second stage of the process which can take up to a month. If the evidence shows an exorcism is needed, a priest would be assigned for the exorcism.

As Italy has experienced a massive explosion in demand for exorcisms, an independent organization offers demon-busting services in 24 countries that can be ordered online.The Order of Exorcists has an easily accessible " Contact Us " form to request an investigation and an exorcism., and then to perform the exorcism., which it refers to as " EXORCISM CASE NUMBER: 2272182 ." The exorcist in question himself narrated the tale, explaining that a man stepped out of the darkness saying, "What are you doing here? You have no business in this neighborhood," and then disappeared."As I entered the room,Her stepfather and mother helped me to place her on a mattress that was laying on the floor. She was only twenty years old, but appeared wrinkled like she was over hundred [sic], had a gray pallor, and," the testimonial read. He wrote that"I began the exorcism ritual and asked the demon to identify himself," he recalled, thenShe died on the way to the hospital. After getting her to the hospital, he reentered the room, whereThe exorcist wrote that the possessed taunted him, saying "Hell is waiting for you and I know how to take you down. Do you want to die, die, die? I'll kill you now!""At one point her body began to raise from the mattress," the man recalled. "I commanded the demon to identify himself. After the fifth day he finally identified himself as 'Eligos', which means 'Great Duke of Hell'. With the command to free this soul in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, she was finally free."The site features many videos, mostly featuring pictures of Archbishop Ron Feyl and his team, a newspaper the Order of Exorcists published, and various photos of possession with music.The organization published this video last year.They offer services to "anyone with demonic issues,, who are experiencing symptoms of demonic possession, demonic infestation and/or house disturbances, including evil spirits, demons, and demonic hauntings;" (emphasis added).The Vatican may not be able to partner with the Order of Exorcists, but the independent organization is out there, and it should not have a better request form than the Catholic Church's official partner.