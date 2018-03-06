The Order of Exorcists has an easily accessible "Contact Us" form to request an investigation and an exorcism.
The family or person needing help - please make the request via our "Contact Us" form on this page. Please include all the details about the situation including the names of people within the household, what kind of help they are looking for, and complete contact information.The order undergoes an extensive multi-week process to ensure that demon possession or paranormal activity is involved, and then to perform the exorcism.
Once the information is received we will start the process by contacting our members in that area where they would form an "Investigation & Assessment Team." This would be the first stage of the process which can take about two or three weeks. Then one of our team members would make "first contact" and set a date for the Investigation & Assessment. Our team will collect all evidence, including documentation such as photos, videos, medical and psychological reports. One of our exorcist clergy members is a medical doctor. He would review the medical reports and submit his findings and recommendation to the Chief Exorcist. This would be the second stage of the process which can take up to a month. If the evidence shows an exorcism is needed, a priest would be assigned for the exorcism.The Order of Exorcists site presents one in-depth example of an exorcism, which it refers to as "EXORCISM CASE NUMBER: 2272182." The exorcist in question himself narrated the tale, explaining that a man stepped out of the darkness saying, "What are you doing here? You have no business in this neighborhood," and then disappeared.
He saw shadows moving along the walls, and heard sounds of a woman screaming. Outside the room, he heard "screaming and objects smashing against the walls from outside the room."
"As I entered the room, the possessed was sitting on the floor with a comb in her hand, scratching and cutting herself with the comb, while screaming and laughing at the top of her lungs. Her stepfather and mother helped me to place her on a mattress that was laying on the floor. She was only twenty years old, but appeared wrinkled like she was over hundred [sic], had a gray pallor, and a horrible stench," the testimonial read. He wrote that the girl had ripped her hair out and had deep cuts that did not bleed. Her fingernails were embedded in the walls.
"I began the exorcism ritual and asked the demon to identify himself," he recalled, then the mother had a heart attack. She died on the way to the hospital. After getting her to the hospital, he reentered the room, where "the temperature dropped thirty degrees."
The exorcist wrote that the possessed taunted him, saying "Hell is waiting for you and I know how to take you down. Do you want to die, die, die? I'll kill you now!"
"At one point her body began to raise from the mattress," the man recalled. "I commanded the demon to identify himself. After the fifth day he finally identified himself as 'Eligos', which means 'Great Duke of Hell'. With the command to free this soul in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, she was finally free." The exorcism took 10 hours a day for 4 days.
The site features many videos, mostly featuring pictures of Archbishop Ron Feyl and his team, a newspaper the Order of Exorcists published, and various photos of possession with music.
The organization published this video last year.
While unaffiliated with the current Catholic Church, the Order of Exorcists announced that it is "affiliated with 26 jurisdictions, 25 parishes, and 60 lead exorcist investigators in 18 US states and 24 countries."
They offer services to "anyone with demonic issues, free-of-charge, who are experiencing symptoms of demonic possession, demonic infestation and/or house disturbances, including evil spirits, demons, and demonic hauntings; the Order of Exorcists should be your last call for help" (emphasis added).
The Vatican may not be able to partner with the Order of Exorcists, but the independent organization is out there, and it should not have a better request form than the Catholic Church's official partner.
Comment: Life on our planet seems to be deteriorating: