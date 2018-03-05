© Tiziana Fabi / AFP



The final turnout of 73 percent is the lowest in Italy's post-WWII history.

© Reuters / Alessandro Bianchi



The Five-Star Movement has come out as the top individual party in Italy's election, while the anti-immigration Lega also outperformed expectations, early projections suggest.The SWG projections, which ar, estimates the Euroskeptic,percent of the votes for the Chamber of Deputies, and put Lega ahead of its coalition partner, theagainst 14.1 percent.Official results for the election to the 630-member Chamber of Deputies, and the 320-seat Senate, which have identical powers, but are voted in by a different franchise and rules, areWith no parties large enough to form a majority,. The Five-Star Movement, which caps a meteoric rise since its founding in 2009 by the comedian Beppe Grillo, has vowed that it will not join others in a coalition government, but could agree to a more flexible arrangement."If the projections stand, this is a triumph for our party," Alessandro Di Battista, one of Five-Star Movement's most prominent politicians, told the gathered media. "For the first time everyone will have to come and talk to us. This is the best guarantee of transparency and honesty in Italian politics."While the results mark a return to the national political scene of former prime minister Berlusconi, who is barred from taking office until next year after a tax fraud conviction, the overarching narrative is tBerlusconi's previous party attained 21 percent in the 2013 Chamber of Deputies vote, while the Democratic Party captured 25 percent of the ballots.Italy's new star politician is undoubtedly 31-year-old Five-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio, a college dropout who was waiting tables a decade ago, but the outcome is also a coup for Lega leader Matteo Salvini, who has turned the former Lega Nord from a radical regional movement to a nationwide force. Their vote will beat the party's previous high watermark of 10.8 percent during the 1996 election, while a Forza Italia official said that he would be the Center-Right's nominee for prime minister, if it is to form a government.Salvini posted a photo of himself smiling with the caption "THANK YOU!" on his Twitter account as the results rolled in.