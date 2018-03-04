© EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

More than nine in ten residents have voted against plans to plant 115 migrants in the small town of Lisdoonvarna, local media reports.The Irish government says there can be "no delay" in beginning to transfer the first batch of asylum seekers it intends to accommodate in a hotel in the town of just 300 people.Owner of the King Thomond Hotel, Marcus White - who plays a key role in tourism to Lisdoonvarna - told residents of the 300-strong heritage town, home to one of Ireland's oldest folk festivals, that he would respect their wishes.Urging the hotelier to honour his word in the wake of the decisive ballot, Lisdoonvarna Fáilte chairman Paddy Dunne said: "I hope Marcus will listen now and reconsider. We really appreciate everything he does for the village bringing in tourists but it is too much for the community to handle," he stated, stressing that locals feel no ill will towards the hotelier."People in the village will be welcoming to a lesser number, but not 115. It is not about the asylum seekers coming, it is about the way in which the Government has conducted this, having no consultation and no facilities in place," he said.According to the Irish Times, the government's Reception and Integration Agency (RIA) responded by saying the Department for Justice deal with White "should not put an undue strain on existing resources and services" in the town."The plan cannot be further delayed", insisted the government.