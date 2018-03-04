Police in Westchester County have been searching for aggressive coyotes responsible for attacks that have terrorized neighborhoods this week.In Yonkers, police said one coyote was shot Thursday in the vicinity of Dunwoodie Golf Course, while another remains at large."The coyote did become aggressive with the police officer.and then was shot at that time," said Kieran O'Leary of the Westchester County Police Department.Police say around 2 p.m. ThursdayAnd, speaking exclusively with Eyewitness News, Gouran says he was bit Wednesday night on his neighbor's porch in Hastings-on-Hudson.He says the 50-pound coyote attacked with no warning."I was lucky because I had thick pants on and it was just one strong bite although there are four puncture wounds which needed to get treated at the emergency room," said Gouran.Authorities said one of the attacks happened in Hillside Woods and the other on nearby Kent Avenue. In both instances, people were walking their dogs when a coyote suddenly attacked.The extent of their injuries is unknown.Jimmy Nolan, a neighbor, took pictures of the coyote moments before this attack."This thing is pretty big," he said. "It's the size of a greyhound."Surveillance video from Donna Nolan shows the coyote run toward a man in Yonkers before he jumps into his car window. Nolan said this video was recorded Wednesday night.A coyote was reportedly involved in a car accident in Hastings-on-Hudson Wednesday and sustained a fatal injury, police said. The animal was transported by the Greenburgh Animal Patrol to the Westchester County Health Department for testing.Police have not confirmed if there are more coyotes on the loose. Authorities are continuing to urge the public to avoid wooded areas and keep kids and pets inside.Four parks in Hastings-on-Hudson were closed as the search continues.