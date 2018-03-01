© Debka

The US has established as many as 20 military bases in the part of Kurdistan that lies within Syria, the Russian National Security Council has stated according to Russian media.Assistant to the Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov told Ria Novosti.the official said.US interference in the Syria conflict has provoked Turkey into launching a military operation targeting Kurdish militias in the northern Syrian region of Afrin.according to Venediktov.Kurdish militias control some regions in northern Syria, including Afrin, which has been the subject of the Turkish military cross-border operation since January 20. Ankara believes the targeted Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is deemed a terrorist organization in Turkey.