MapUSbases
© Debka
The US has established as many as 20 military bases in the part of Kurdistan that lies within Syria, the Russian National Security Council has stated according to Russian media.

The establishment of peace in war-torn Syria is impeded by external - in particular, American - interference in the crisis, Assistant to the Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov told Ria Novosti.

"The return of peace and stability to Syria is hampered by continued external interference in the Syrian crisis. For example, in the territory controlled by the people's self-defense units of Kurdistan, some 20 US military bases have been created," the official said.

US interference in the Syria conflict has provoked Turkey into launching a military operation targeting Kurdish militias in the northern Syrian region of Afrin. The provocation took the form of "boosting" the Kurds with advanced weaponry, according to Venediktov.

Kurdish militias control some regions in northern Syria, including Afrin, which has been the subject of the Turkish military cross-border operation since January 20. Ankara believes the targeted Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is deemed a terrorist organization in Turkey.