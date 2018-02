The boss of sex doll firm 1amdoll USA says that online porn has changed what men find sexy - and now prefer his robots to real women.Speaking to journalist and author Jon Ronson on his podcast The Butterfly Effect, the boss - known only as Brent - said that sites like PornHub and RedTube have raised the bar on what is seen as attractive to the point that they don't find real women sexy anymore.Recently the first UK sex doll brothel faced a backlash from human prostitutes who are scared that robots will put them out of business.A sex doll brothel in a sleepy village in Scotland was forced to close after upsetting the neighbours. And a pervert British grandad was jailed after he ordered a child-sized "flat-chested" sex doll as a "bed companion".Brent argues that sex dolls allow men to live out their fantasies in ways that real women don't.