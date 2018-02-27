Society's Child
Sex robot creator: Popularity in sex dolls due to men's overuse of pornography
Anthony Blair
The Daily Star
Fri, 23 Feb 2018 17:34 UTC
Speaking to journalist and author Jon Ronson on his podcast The Butterfly Effect, the boss - known only as Brent - said that sites like PornHub and RedTube have raised the bar on what is seen as attractive to the point that they don't find real women sexy anymore.
"Part of the success for our company has been the overuse of pornography," he said. "I've had a couple of customers who have said, 'I go to the bar and take a girl home at 3am and she's a little fatter than I'd like her to be or she's not as cute'.
"So they turn to the doll because the doll can be put in the position they want."
Recently the first UK sex doll brothel faced a backlash from human prostitutes who are scared that robots will put them out of business.
A sex doll brothel in a sleepy village in Scotland was forced to close after upsetting the neighbours. And a pervert British grandad was jailed after he ordered a child-sized "flat-chested" sex doll as a "bed companion".
Porn has been blamed in a recent medical study for increasing sexual dysfunction in men. Fantasies and unrealistic body images found in online porn have been blamed for warping men's expectations of sex.
Brent argues that sex dolls allow men to live out their fantasies in ways that real women don't.
