Society's Child
Russia deploys state-of-the-art Su-57 fighter jets to Syria for radar and electronic warfare tests
RT
Mon, 26 Feb 2018 19:44 UTC
Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry reportedly moved four Su-57s, which have been built for trials, to Khmeimim Airbase in Syria. The deployment was seemingly confirmed by Israeli satellite images and footage taken from the ground, but neither the Russian military nor the producer of the advanced warplane would comment on the move.
The aircraft have been sent to Syria to test their capabilities in a semi-combat environment, the Russian business daily Kommersant reported, citing insider sources. The trial will initially focus on electronic warfare and radar capabilities of the 5th-generation fighter jet, rather than its weapon systems, the report said. A decision on the Syrian trial was taken after the MAKS 2017 airshow near Moscow in July, the source revealed.
The advanced fighter jets were deployed to Syria less than two weeks after US forces attacked and devastated a group of pro-government forces, which included some Russian citizens. Moscow insisted that none of the Russians hurt in the incident were part of the country's military force in Syria.
In addition to the Su-57s, Russia also deployed four advanced Su-36s fighter jets last week, and an A-50U airborne early warning and control plane.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Governor of Florida announces raising the age of eligibility for purchasing a rifle
- Fact-checking Trump's claims: Russia's Syrian 'humanitarian disgrace'?
- Fibromyalgia, CFS, IBS and childhood trauma
- Oakland mayor tips off illegal immigrants before ICE raid
- Florida shooting survivor's father says CNN insinuated that they wanted to "espouse a certain narrative"
- Behind the tensions regarding Korea, Iran and Russia is lurking the financial war
- Russia conspiracy theorists failed to meet their burden of proof
- WH lawyers: Trump could give written answers to Mueller probe
- Israel now blames 'pilot error' for F-16 crash in Syria operation
- Suspicious incident: Palestinian fisherman killed off Gaza coast by Israeli forces
- 100% legal: Cops confiscate firearms, sell them to make a profit
- Public cost of Obama library estimated $175M
- Tory MP forced to grovel an apology to Jeremy Corbyn over false spy claim
- Berlin: Antifa and police shut down women's march
- Militants shell the Damascus-East Ghouta corridor near refugee's Wafedeen Camp
- Slovakian PM: The rights of Europe's women are threatened by migrants
- Florida school shooting EMS first responder reveals how botched the response was
- Russia warned that militants in Syria were preparing false flag gas attack against citizens
- Damore, diversity, and disruption at Portland State University panel discussion
- Shallow 6.2 magnitude earthquake recorded in Papua New Guinea
- Fact-checking Trump's claims: Russia's Syrian 'humanitarian disgrace'?
- Behind the tensions regarding Korea, Iran and Russia is lurking the financial war
- Russia conspiracy theorists failed to meet their burden of proof
- WH lawyers: Trump could give written answers to Mueller probe
- Trump maintains pursuit of military parade if it can be done at 'reasonable cost'
- Russian MoD: Daily 5-hour humanitarian pause introduced in E. Ghouta starting Feb 27
- Amnesty International and HRW are in the business of demonizing the West's official enemies - Researcher
- Russian MoD: Syria's East Ghouta militants hold civilians hostage, plan 'chemical' provocations
- Saudi Arabia Step Closer to Nuclear Arms with Trump's Help
- Lavrov: Russia dismisses 'bogus' reports of chemical attack in Syria's Eastern Ghouta
- Bernie Sanders slammed for spreading 'false story' - deflects blame for being 'Kremlin-backed'
- Russian Deputy PM: 'Anti-Russian sanctions will only be lifted if we become weak again'
- Britain officially announces it is preparing for war against Russia
- There may be coming wars to end all wars - but most refuse to analyze the factors leading to it
- Incompetent FBI want $300 MILLION to prevent election meddling
- Syrian Army discovers weapons and ammunition in Deir Ez-Zor warehouse produced in Israel
- The Maldives emerge as latest 'flash-point' in Chinese-Indian rivalry
- DOJ says it was 'necessary' for Loretta Lynch to use fake name to conduct official business
- Lawyers for the DNC argue that primary rigging is protected by the First Amendment
- 'Russiagate' is revealing alarming truths about America's Political-Media Elites
- Governor of Florida announces raising the age of eligibility for purchasing a rifle
- Oakland mayor tips off illegal immigrants before ICE raid
- Florida shooting survivor's father says CNN insinuated that they wanted to "espouse a certain narrative"
- Israel now blames 'pilot error' for F-16 crash in Syria operation
- Suspicious incident: Palestinian fisherman killed off Gaza coast by Israeli forces
- 100% legal: Cops confiscate firearms, sell them to make a profit
- Public cost of Obama library estimated $175M
- Tory MP forced to grovel an apology to Jeremy Corbyn over false spy claim
- Berlin: Antifa and police shut down women's march
- Militants shell the Damascus-East Ghouta corridor near refugee's Wafedeen Camp
- Slovakian PM: The rights of Europe's women are threatened by migrants
- Florida school shooting EMS first responder reveals how botched the response was
- Russia warned that militants in Syria were preparing false flag gas attack against citizens
- Damore, diversity, and disruption at Portland State University panel discussion
- Strength in adversity: Despite sanctions, Russia's sovereign credit rating was just upgraded
- Activists are warning illegals not to travel in Florida - immigration arrests rising
- Russia deploys state-of-the-art Su-57 fighter jets to Syria for radar and electronic warfare tests
- Corbyn support rises in UK, spurred by attacks from establishment media
- Different when we do it: CNN host Brian Stelter whines over fake news after tweeting fake story on Ted Cruz
- NBC viewership for PyeongChang Olympic games at an all-time low
- Tibet: An 18th Century anatomical dictionary offers evidence of the legendary Yeti
- Stone Age calendar knowledge revealed on mammoth bone bracelet?
- 2,000yo mummies discovered at major Egyptian tombs is "just the beginning" (VIDEO)
- John Dee painting originally had circle of human skulls x-ray imaging reveals
- Sweden's 8,000yo skulls were brutally smashed and mounted on stakes says study
- Research suggests deadly form of salmonella caused 16th century epidemic that killed over 80% of Mexican population
- Eden, an alternative translation tells a different story
- Swastika's 12,000 year-old history
- Snow White, the inspiration and evolution of a fable
- "As if the Day of Judgement were at hand": The Great Wind of 1362
- What is Ukraine?
- Researchers say oldest known cave paintings were created by 'sophisticated' Neanderthals
- Treasures of Andalusia: The ancient megalithic tombs of Málaga, Spain
- US extensive use of biowarfare in North Korea exposed in long-suppressed official report
- Despite new findings, ancient 'Cheddar Man' Briton may not be dark-skinned
- Wales: 1,000-year-old "pollard" oak tree on Offa's Dyke falls
- 2,700-year-old clay seal found in Jerusalem bearing the name Isaiah
- Archaeologists find 7,000-year-old example of one of the world's earliest writing systems
- Neanderthals were painting and decorating at least 20,000 years before humans arrived
- Arrival of Beaker culture 4,500 years ago changed Britain's DNA for ever
- Preterm birth leaves its mark on the functional networks of the brain
- Centaurus A's satellites "coherent movement" challenges current dark matter theories (VIDEO)
- Water, water everywhere: Evidence from lunar missions finds water is widely distributed across the moon's surface
- The chimera is real: Scientists just made sheep-human hybrids
- Helix structure discovered in tail of human sperm (PHOTO)
- Thinking outside the box of quantum physics: How the mind can make sense of the quantum quagmire in more ways than one
- Any contact with ETs could cause chaos for life on Earth
- New trojan malware could mind-control neural networks
- Some types of black holes erase your past
- Are computer algorithms better than people at pre-crime prediction?
- Wild horses are EXTINCT: Domesticated breeds are now the only ones left on the planet, according to shock DNA study
- Not just meat: MycoWorks is growing leather in a lab - from mushrooms
- Controversial scientist claims world's first human head transplant... on a corpse
- Did humans learn to speak through cave art?
- What's wrong with alternative facts? Absolutely nothing!
- Jeff Bezos reveals construction of 500 foot tall 10K-year clock inside a West Texas mountain
- Fossilized reptile footprints suggest lizards were running on two feet 110 million years ago
- Inquiry: What color is a tennis ball?
- The flowers that give us chocolate are persnickety to pollinate
- Modern tech unravels mysteries of Egyptian mummy portraits
- Shallow 6.2 magnitude earthquake recorded in Papua New Guinea
- As marina thaws, thousands of frozen shad appear in Burlington, Iowa
- At least 70 US rivers are in flood stage from Great Lakes to Texas
- School's out: Thousands of dead fish wash up near Auckland, New Zealand
- Ross ice shelf freezing, not melting as 'expected', "It blew our minds."
- A year without summer in Brazil
- Three dead dolphins discovered in Long Beach, Mississippi
- Shallow 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern Indonesia
- Rare snowfall hits Rome, Italy (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
- Lightning bolt kills 2 people in Nigeria
- Russia's Hephaestus mud volcano erupts chucking muck hundreds of meters (VIDEO)
- Record snowfall of 3.1 metres hits Horokanai, Japan
- Huge earthquake strikes Ring of Fire: Papua New Guinea hit by shallow 7.5 magnitude quake - at least 10 dead (UPDATE)
- Glitch in the Matrix? Light pillars illuminate St. Petersburg skies (PHOTOS)
- USGS reports Kilauea volcano wall collapse in Hawaii
- Ebeko Volcano on Kurils, Russia sends two-kilometer ash plume into air
- Record snowfall for Vancouver, British Columbia - double previous record
- "Environmental stress"? Rare '1-in-a-million' Yellow Cardinal sighted in Alabama
- Three killed across three US southern states following reported tornadoes
- Intense hailstorm pounds Medina, Saudi Arabia with huge stones, damaging cars and creating traffic chaos
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in Oconee County, South Carolina
- Dashcam footage captures meteor fireball over Manchester, New Hampshire (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball seen over South Carolina (VIDEO)
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Bahia, Brazil (VIDEOS)
- Green meteor fireball seen over British Columbia
- 'Shooting star' lights up Oshawa, Ontario night sky
- Two fireballs streak through southern Spain's skies in one night (VIDEO)
- Fireball seen over Oregon, Washington and British Columbia
- Beach cam captures meteor fireball lighting up the skies over Dawlish, UK
- Possible meteor fireball reported in southeast Newfoundland
- Bolide captured over western France
- 'Meteorite ball of fire' spotted in night skies of Horsham, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over western skies in the US
- Oklahoma City resident captures meteor fireball on dash cam
- 'It was loud!' Mysterious boom, shock wave rattles homes in central Oklahoma
- Did a satellite just crash to Earth? Day after spectacular fireball over Peru, three large metal spheres found (VIDEOS)
- Widespread booms perplex residents of Fox Valley, Wisconsin
- Fireball spotted over Peru (VIDEO)
- Fibromyalgia, CFS, IBS and childhood trauma
- Millennials on course to be the fattest generation on record with 74% projected to be overweight by age 40
- Quercetin far superior to Tamiflu as flu remedy
- Scientists catch on film the rogue molecule that can trigger autoimmunity (VIDEO)
- 'World's largest brain tumour' removed
- 'Every Child Alive' report states: The United States' falls embarrassingly far behind other wealthy countries in infant mortality rates
- America's other prescription drug epidemic? Benzodiazepines
- 'Experts' declare turmeric just a health fad, despite evidence
- The flu is a global threat for which the world is poorly prepared
- "School exclusion day" bans unvaccinated kids from schools in Oregon
- Schizophrenia a side effect of human development?
- Death toll from listeria outbreak in South Africa reaches 172, more than doubling previous numbers
- Largest observational study to date finds alcohol use biggest risk factor for dementia
- Study of "superagers" show anatomically different brains
- Minnesota toddler with rare allergy to water
- Study Finds: Medical cannabis superior to opioids for chronic pain
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Hello Darkness My Old Friend: The Ups and Downs of Caffeine
- UK: Cannabis license considered for boy saved from seizures by using "just 3 drops" of medicated oil
- The overmedication of the elderly
- 6 bodily tissues that can be regenerated through nutrition
- The dangers of possession and our search for meaning
- Loss of U.S. psychiatric hospitals has led to a mental health crisis
- Creativity: The silver lining of social rejection
- Hey kids time to unplug! Students learn way more effectively from print textbooks than screens
- A sign of the times: Why are kids impatient, bored, friendless and entitled?
- Nervous breakdown: What are the signs?
- Which hairstyles make you look most intelligent and attractive?
- Jordan Peterson's '12 Rules for Life: A compass for the lost
- Give yourself a tailwind: The value of chasing discomfort, pain and fear
- Researchers find stress can be contagious and alter the brains of your partner
- Study suggests maximum income for optimal happiness is $75K per year
- The pineal gland doesn't produce enough DMT for psychedelic experiences, says researcher
- Bullying, either as victim or perpetrator, found to triple the risk for psychotic disorders
- Choose your pursuits carefully - Ten habits that will dramatically improve your life
- Study finds people who are addicted to Facebook more likely to be narcissists
- Study: Apologies from the powerful are perceived as insincere
- A theory of homeostasis: The genius of our lizard brain
- Brain regeneration & healing with music
- Attention restoration theory: What happens to our brain when we experience complete silence and peace of mind?
- Former CIA Officer, Susan Carnicero, tells you how to spot a lie
- Coins rain down on Madhya Pradesh, India
- Fortean fish fall at Fulshea, Texas?
- Russia: Police summon Priests to exorcise poltergeist
- A brief history of Australia's eeriest alien encounters
- What's up with those Pentagon UFO videos?
- Maybe it's not such a crazy idea to believe the Illuminati controls the world
- FAA radar and audio tapes from Oregon UFO incident that sent F-15s scrambling
- Lost wreckage of Silpho UFO discovered in London Science Museum
- Nick Redfern: A woman's tale of 'shadowy, nightmarish, fedora-wearing figures'
- Missing New York skier found 2,900 miles away in California
- Dan Aykroyd and the phenomena of UFOs and Men in Black
- England's Wild Hunt of 1127
- UK: Islamic exorcism revealed in shocking video
- Contractor for Pentagon and secret government research speaks out on UFO study he conducted
- A controversial tale of the Cannock 'Alien Big Cats'
- The Kalanoro: Madagascar's mysterious little people
- Porton Down, Base AL/499 and bizarre accounts of other mysterious phantom bases
- Man claims he lost virginity at 17 to alien woman
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Our Haunted Planet: Possession and Other High Strangeness
- Philosopher Rudolf Steiner talked of supernatural beings that feed on negative emotions
- Psychiatrists baffled by strange mental disorder affecting only world leaders who defy US diktats
- Trigger warning: Putin campaign video warns about the horrors of communism and liberalism
- Russkies hacking English too? US establishment adopts 'spy' language
- SOTT Focus: When Race Trumps Story: Black Panther - an Alt-Right Superhero for Leftists
- Make dating great again: Dating site for Trump supporters officially launches
- Cow escapes slaughter by smashing through metal fence, breaking man's arm, then swimming to safety on island
- Co-author of physics paper is age 7 and feline
- Flatearth Aeronautical Experimentation Colonisation And Exploration Society to launch satellites by throwing them off the edge
- Missouri women catches neighbor's Corgi riding her pony
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
- FBI Director warns release of memo will undermine public trust in secret unaccountable spy agencies
- Flat-Earther is literally launching himself into space to prove planet is flat
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
- World Economic Forum - "The internet is exposing our lies and it needs to stop"
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
- Man claiming personal relationship with magical super-being says 'fake news' stories are harming society
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
- 100% of the world's politicians owned by the richest 1%
Quote of the Day
The world of men is dreaming, it has gone mad in its sleep, and a snake is strangling it, but it can't wake up.
Recent Comments
Absolutely right it was pilot error - he flew into the missile its obvious just like INS Hanits crew did not act sufficiently in order to...
Syria still has the S400's for backup. Will Israel chicken out? It seems like they are waiting for something, spring?
its an awesome thing isis is being defeated, there like the germ on the planet, like previous nazi regime, but the USA has to stop saving them,...
The Torah specifically says God created the heaven and earth from His Son. The wording is exact.
Very interesting story. I like the gator piñata. I wish the skull pic hadn't been cropped. I've been accused of an over activity imagination but I...