4 key points about the Afrin crisis

Russian objectives in Syria and the Russian alliance with the Syrian government

Origins of the Afrin conflict in the US's Plan C

Turkey's attack on the Afrin and objectives in Syria

which will act as a safe area for Turkey's anti-Assad Jihadi proxies.

The decision to cross over into Syria, and directly intervene in the seven-year-long civil war, has underlined the depth of Turkey's concern about Kurdish fighters inside Syria. But it has also thrown Ankara's ambitious training project into relief. According to rebel commanders, Turkey has for nearly two years been supporting the build-up and training of a unified army in Syria capable of resuming the battle against President Bashar al-Assad, now in the ascendant in the long civil war.



The genesis of the idea came in the opening months of Turkey's first military campaign into Syria, when it launched Operation Euphrates Shield in the summer of 2016. Its troops had orders to both oust Isis from key border towns and limit the Kurdish militias' westward expansion.



After taking the town of Jarablus near the border, Turkey sought to augment the Euphrates Shield forces - a disparate coalition of rebel militias - with a cadre of trained fighters to tackle Isis and guard the frontiers against Kurdish forces.



Rebel officials say the training programme has continued, building up Euphrates Shield into a force of 10,000 to 15,000 battle-ready soldiers, with an additional 10,000 recent recruits. After major military losses to Assad and his Russian and Iranian allies, the rebels see this force as a lifeline that could allow them to relaunch their waning insurgency. That rebel army, they say, could wage a campaign to eliminate al-Qaida-linked fighters who dominate the opposition-controlled province of Idlib, and go on to fight Assad again.



"We cannot accept military defeat, we have to reinforce and start over," said one rebel official. "Euphrates Shield is against both terrorism and the regime, and it is the first step to build a state." But their prime aim of unseating Assad seems increasingly divergent from their Turkish patrons' focus on attacking Kurdish troops, meaning the force may ultimately amount to nothing but another proxy militia under a foreign power's command - much like most other groups fighting in Syria.....



Turkey has quietly continued to support the project as it has grown into multiple divisions led by Syrian commanders who coordinate with Turkish officers, and who are spearheading the campaign in Afrin now. Therein lies the dilemma of the rebels leading the ground assault. Abandoned by all their international allies, they see no choice but to follow Turkey's lead.



While they agree with the rationale of the Afrin campaign, they also hope that taking the Kurdish enclave will open up a ground corridor into Idlib that would allow the national rebel army its first test against their greatest enemies - Assad's regime, and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the former wing of al-Qaida in Syria. Turkey has given them no promises of support for this. Its actions after the Afrin campaign will determine whether it has helped build up the rebel army to be its own proxy force, or to fight against the regime.



"We have to play on the differences between global powers negotiating in Syria," said one rebel commander, whose group is not in Afrin but intends to join the national rebel army. "It is a strategic interest to open the ground corridor into Idlib, and it coincides with Turkish interests."

The Syrian government and the Kurds: cutting deals with each other

This is what explains the recent deployment of Syrian forces to Afrin, and the Syrian government's strong opposition to the Turkish operation in Afrin.

Russia and Afrin: brokering a compromise?

The 3rd batch of Syrian popular forces made it into the northwestern city of Afrin through al-Ziyara crossing to help defend the predominantly-Kurdish region from the Turkish aggression.



The first two batches have entered Afrin during the past few days as per an agreement concluded earlier between the Syrian government and Kurdish factions.



Last month, Turkey and its proxy militants have launched a full-scale offensive on Afrin region with the aim to 'liberate the area from the terrorist Kurdish militiamen".



The arrival of the Syrian forces will definitely make things harder for the already troubled Turkish-backed militants who failed to make substantial gains on the ground.



Meanwhile, members of the Russian military police were seen escorting the convoys at the Ziyara crossing in order to prevent the Turkish military from targeting the crossing as it was the case a few days ago when the 1st batch arrived.

No Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops have entered the Afrin region of Aleppo, a military source in Aleppo told Al-Masdar News on Saturday morning.



According to the military source, the Syrian Army has been ordered to remain in Aleppo city and absent from the Afrin front.



The source added that the Syrian Army agreed to stay out of the battle after the Russian military held a meeting with their Turkish counterparts.



While the Syrian Army is absent from Afrin, the pro-government National Defense Forces (NDF) have entered this region to aid the Kurdish-led YPG.



The NDF coordinates with the Syrian Army, but they are not an actual branch of the military, which means they can operate autonomously if need be.

Russia's plan

Will it work?