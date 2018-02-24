© Interior Ministry; EAST2WEST NEWS



© Interior Ministry/EAST2WEST NEWS



© Interior Ministry/EAST2WEST NEWS



© Interior Ministry/EAST2WEST NEWS



The 22-year-old man was tricked by Russian cops into believing the killer had assassinated his wealthy parents and ten-year-old sister so he could immediately claim his inheritanceA wealthy couple faked their own assassination to snare their evil son who had tried to pay a hitman to bump them off.The 22-year-old man had asked undercover cops posing as hitmen to kill his parents and ten-year-old sister to get his inheritance. His parents then completed the sting by posing for photos that appeared to show the hit had been carried out.An officer played the role of the hired assassin in the Russian resort of Sochi.The son had instructed the "contract killer" how and where his family should be murdered.The "assassin" later arranged a meeting in a Mercedes and showed the gruesome photographs to the man.No pictures were released of the man's sister and it is unclear if she took part in the set-up.After seeing the pictures,and agreed to pay the promised £38,000 fee as soon as he had collected his inheritance.When armed cops then arrested him he immediately confessed, according to police in Krasnodar region.A police source said: "He wanted to get rid of parents because they were not giving him money."Before looking for a killer he tried to get rid of his relatives twice. He was looking on the internet to find out how to carry out the murders."The criminal wanted to put pills in the kettle to poison his parents but his father found out something was wrong."Then the son planned to break a thermometer in his parents' car so that they were poisoned with mercury vapours."