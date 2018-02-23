is live in:
Wales: 1,000-year-old "pollard" oak tree on Offa's Dyke falls
BBC
Fri, 16 Feb 2018 12:00 UTC
The Buttington Oak was spotted collapsed in its field two miles from Welshpool in Powys by a man nicknamed the "tree hunter".
Rob McBride said he was sad to see such a significant tree grounded.
The tree's girth measured 11m, which made it about 1,000 years old, he added.
Mr McBride, who records ancient trees in Wales, said the oak had enormous cultural significance as it was a pollard - it had not grown in the field naturally.
the site of the Battle of Buttington and also as part of Offa's Dyke - the border earthwork built by King Offa in the 8th Century.
"It's such a pity as this was the largest tree on Offa's Dyke and the second largest in Wales," he added.
Quote of the Day
The bourgeois produces the Bolshevist, inevitably as every half-truth at length produces the contradiction of itself in the opposite half-truth.
Recent Comments
Ah please...blame it on the single mothers..lol...in my experience there are way more deadbeat dads than mothers..and that isn't the point...
It is a sign of the mental illness of the culture of the U.S.A....it is a sign of the empire going down..rotting away..and it has been this...
maybe folks who have, or look to acquire guns realize the inherent value of said guns... I have collected for 40 years and a gun's value is...
The broken mind seeks what it lost in forms of substitution. The replacement of life with a substitute is what has been called 'death'. And...
We public know: ONLY THE APPEARANCE MATTERS.
Comment: What is Pollarding? According to Wiki: See Also: