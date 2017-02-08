Science & Technology
7500-year-old solar event recorded in tree rings
Nagoya University
Tue, 07 Feb 2017 04:53 UTC
When the activity of the sun changes, it has direct effects on the earth. For example, when the sun is relatively inactive, the amount of a type of carbon called carbon-14 increases in the earth's atmosphere. Because carbon in the air is absorbed by trees, carbon-14 levels in tree rings actually reflect solar activity and unusual solar events in the past. The team took advantage of such a phenomenon by analyzing a specimen from a bristlecone pine tree, a species that can live for thousands of years, to look back deep into the history of the sun.
"We measured the 14C levels in the pine sample at three different laboratories in Japan, the US, and Switzerland, to ensure the reliability of our results," A. J. Timothy Jull of the University of Arizona says. "We found a change in 14C that was more abrupt than any found previously, except for cosmic ray events in AD 775 and AD 994, and our use of annual data rather than data for each decade allowed us to pinpoint exactly when this occurred."
The team attempted to develop an explanation for the anomalous solar activity data by comparing the features of the 14C change with those of other solar events known to have occurred over the last couple of millennia.
"Although this newly discovered event is more dramatic than others found to date, comparisons of the 14C data among them can help us to work out what happened to the sun at this time," Fusa Miyake of Nagoya University says. She adds, "We think that a change in the magnetic activity of the sun along with a series of strong solar bursts, or a very weak sun, may have caused the unusual tree ring data."
Although the poor understanding of the mechanisms behind unusual solar activity has hampered efforts to definitively explain the team's findings, they hope that additional studies, such as telescopic findings of flares given off by other sun-like stars, could lead to an accurate explanation.
The article "Large 14C excursion in 5480 BC indicates an abnormal sun in the mid-Holocene" was published in PNAS.
- Better than botox: The benefits of niacin for skincare
- Russian Academy of Sciences claims homeopathy is 'pseudoscience'
- The importance of informed consent: You might be in a medical experiment and not even know it
- Health freedom and the government's real war on natural health
- Why we have to work harder today to avoid weight gain compared to 30 years ago
- More evidence that exercise is not the key to weight control
- How therapeutic use of full-spectrum light can improve your health
- Inhale Himalayan pink salt to help remove mucus, bacteria and toxins from your lungs
- Endocrine disruptors: Weapons of mass feminization
- Common pesticides are found in majority of human umbilical cords and harm endangered species
- Suffering from Metabolic Syndrome? Daily dark chocolate therapy is recommended
- First study of its kind shows that major depression can be reversed with dietary changes
- GMO apples: Coming soon to a store near you
- Flashback: Research suggests: Modern parenting may hinder brain development
- The war against Cholesterol has always been total rubbish
- Metallic and unidentifiable foreign bodies found in vaccine samples
- Silent canaries: Vaccines and the causes of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome
- Sleep shrinks the brain—and that's a good thing
- Moderate alcohol consumption found to be just as damaging as binge drinking
- Scientists crack why eating sounds can make people angry - the brain goes into 'overdrive'
- Study: The human empathy connection to dogs and their facial expressions
- Mirror-touch synesthesia: Some really do feel for others
- The best treatment for anxiety and stress is meditation
- The science of being a hero
- The one word that can ruin an apology
- Having a purpose in life makes you healthier
- Near death experience reports include timeless review of life and other perspectives
- Loneliness actually hurts us on a cellular level
- Human connection and its profound role to addiction (VIDEO)
- Parkinson's patients improve with group drumming
- Split brain study reveals surprising new insight
- Extreme agreeing: The unexpected way to win an argument
- Addressing memory loss with music & meditation
- How Does Personality Affect Your Level of Happiness?
- New study links brain cortex shape to personality traits
- New study shows psychopaths have lower IQs
- The mysteries of hypnosis: Magic time?
- Emotional intelligence: How smart people handle difficult people
- 7 Unconventional Signs You Are A Really Creative Person
- Is Neoliberalism creating an epidemic of mental illness? Wrenching society apart
Conscious faith is freedom. Emotional faith is slavery. Mechanical faith is foolishness.
