Maryland school walkout
Hundreds of students in Maryland on Wednesday walked out of class and began marching toward the U.S. Capitol to demand action on gun control.

Students at Montgomery Blair High School in Montgomery County planned a walkout through social media, according to a reporter from ABC 7.

According to Fox 5, students at Richard Montgomery and Bethesda-Chevy Chase high schools are also taking part in a walkout.

The students will finish the rally at the Capitol.

The march comes after 17 people were killed last week when a gunman opened fire at a high school in Florida.

Students have become vocal advocates in recent days for gun control, demanding that lawmakers take action to prevent another school shooting.

On Tuesday, students from a high school in Florida staged a walkout and marched toward the school where the shooting took place as a call to action and a show of solidarity.

Students who survived the Florida high school shooting are at the state's capital Wednesday to talk to lawmakers about gun control.

Students have also planned a march later this year in Washington, D.C., to protest gun violence.

Several other school walkouts are taking place or are scheduled across the country including ones in the Milwaukee area, Arizona and New Jersey.

A superintendent in a Texas school district is warning that students will be suspended if they cause any disruptions to protest gun violence.