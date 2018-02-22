One person is dead with hundreds wounded at Ngleshie Amanfrom near Kasoa in the Ga South Municipality following thunder and rainstorms that accompanied the heavy downpour on Tuesday, 20 February 2018.In other instances the roof caved-in and fell on some school children who were having lessons at the time.The injured individuals were rushed to the Amanfrom Government Hospital for treatment after the rains while the corpse was deposited at the morgue of the facility in wait for the family of the deceased.Officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) were dispatched to the area to offer assistance to affected individuals.Deputy NADMO Coordinator for the Ga South Municipal Assembly, Wonder Matthew Jiaggey who spoke in an interview advised residents to take a cue from the accident and use quality materials for their buildings to withstand bad weather.