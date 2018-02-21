© Maan News Agency



The Israeli Ministerial Committee for Legislation has approved a proposed bill that makes it possible toHaaretz reported.The revocation of residency will make it possible forIsrael classifies Palestinians living in East Jerusalem and Druze in the Golan Heights as "residents" and not citizens.According to the Palestinian Ministry of the Interior,under the pretext that they were living outside the borders drawn by the Israeli authorities for Jerusalem after its occupation in the same year.The new bill comes after the Israeli Supreme Court ruled in September against a decision by the interior ministry to strip four Palestinians of their Jerusalem residency over their alleged affiliation to Hamas.The Palestinians were members of the Palestinian Legislative Council: Muhammad Abu Teir, Ahmad Attoun, Muhammad Totah, and former Palestinian Minister for Jerusalem Affairs Khaled Abu Arafeh. They were deported to Ramallah.The ministerial committee's approval of the bill lays the groundwork for discussing it in the Knesset and eventually passing it into law.