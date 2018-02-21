Society's Child
'It's our grandson!' 2yo boy returns from Iraqi orphanage after his grandparents recognize him in RT video
RT
Wed, 21 Feb 2018 19:47 UTC
Zaid lost one finger in a shelling attack in Iraq, where his mother had taken him. He was found on the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL)-controlled territory. The boy's mother left Russia when he was only nine-months-old. Found in an Iraqi orphanage, Zaid doesn't remember what happened to either her or to his father.
With Islamic State's self-proclaimed caliphate in tatters, many children possibly belonging to the terrorist group's fighters have been left stranded in Iraq and Syria following their parents' deaths. RT has been conducting a 24/7 campaign to return Russian-speaking children back home to their relatives.
Watch video here.
"We want to get our grandson, Zaid, back home. We'll take care of him ourselves," Zaid's grandmother, Patimat, says. "We have all the right living conditions, we have everything needed," her husband adds. Zaid could finally travel home to reunite with the family after spending more than five months in a Baghdad orphanage, while papers for his departure were being prepared.
In the past several months, people claiming to be relatives of the children shown in RT coverage from an Iraqi orphanage, have contacted RT after the video went viral.
The bourgeois produces the Bolshevist, inevitably as every half-truth at length produces the contradiction of itself in the opposite half-truth.
Well, its just the same old bellicose US in action. If the EU sticks to the JCPOA deal, then it puts the US in a rather difficult position, and...
Pelosi has never had a job outside of politics, yet she's immensely wealthy. Of course she doesn't want to talk about that.
The only reason the rest of the world isn't up in arms about this is because of the media.
This hysteria over supposed Russian meddling is just ridiculous, and more so by the day. My view is, this will not stop, the Mueller...
"It cannot be denied that Mrs. Pelosi has devoted her life to public service, and that (at least) is a noble cause." Of course it can be denied...