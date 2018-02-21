© REUTERS/Omar Sobhani



With the extensive presence of "warlords and human-rights abusers," as well as a "culture of impunity" in Afghanistan, over a million victims of alleged war crimes may not receive ICC justice, analysts warn.The International Criminal Court (ICC) opened up an investigation into the situation in Afghanistan last November and began collecting testimonies with the help of organizations working both in Europe and Afghanistan. Up to January 31, the ICC received 1.17 million allegations of abuses and atrocities at the hands of the Taliban, the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIL/ISIS), Afghan security forces, warlords, the US-led coalition, as well as foreign and domestic intelligence agencies.Along with the war crimes committed by Taliban and IS militants, the ICC is also looking into alleged abuses committed by the US-led coalition, which deployed troops to the country in 2001."There are different kinds of war crimes that have happened in Afghanistan in the past 16-17 years," Abdullah Haiwad, of the Afghanistan Naween Research and Studies Organization, told RT.The ICC is the world's first permanent court set up specifically to investigate and prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. In practice, however, it's been dogged by charges of inefficiency, delayed justice and a bias against African countries. In Afghanistan, it is also limited in that it can only investigate war crimes committed after May 2003, when the Afghan government ratified the Rome Statute which established the court. Another problem is that any possible perpetrators from the United States, among the investigated parties, are likely to escape prosecution as the US itself has not ratified the Rome Statute."Now on the domestic side, the United States military code has a very strict and stringent and very long list of laws that military personnel, men and women, are subject-to and have to follow,"explained Jennifer Breedon, an attorney specializing in foreign policy.