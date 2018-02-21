And if that's not creepily Orwellian enough for you, Facebook has established a Ministry of Counterspeech, manned by "a dedicated counterterrorism team" of "former intelligence and law-enforcement officials," to "disrupt ideologies underlying extremism" (see Chris Hedges' recent essay for details). The Google Corporation is systematically disappearing, deranking, and maliciously misrepresenting non-corporate news and opinion sources, and the "thought criminals" who contribute to them. Meanwhile, the corporate media continues to pump out Russia paranoia propaganda like this Maddow segment on MSNBC about "the remarkable number of Russian financiers who'll be rubbing elbows with the Trump team in Davos."
These are just the latest salvos in the corporate establishment's War on Dissent, an expanded version of the War on Terror, which they've been relentlessly waging for over a year now. As you may have noticed, the ruling classes have been using virtually every propaganda organ at their disposal to whip up mass hysteria over a host of extremely dubious threats to "the future of democracy" and "democratic values," Russia being foremost among them, followed closely by white supremacy, then a laundry list of other "threats," from Julian Assange to Bernie Bros to other, lesser "sowers of division."
This propaganda campaign is part and parcel of the roll-out of a new "official narrative." If it wasn't so completely depressing, I would say it is awe-inspiring to watch. This full-spectrum type of mass indoctrination, or "reality adjustment," doesn't happen that often. It used to only happen on the national level, typically during times of war, when the ruling classes of nation states needed to temporarily unite their populaces and demonize their enemy. It is happening now on a global level, for the second time in the 21st Century.
The first time it happened on a global level was 2001-2002, when the War on Terror narrative was launched to supplant the defunct Cold War narrative that had functioned since the end of World War II. The End of History/New World Order narrative, which had served as a kind of ideological stop-gap from 1990 to 2001, never really sold that well. It was far too vague, and there was no clear enemy. The global capitalist ruling classes (which now reigned unopposed over the entire planet) needed a new official narrative to unite, not just a nation, or region, but everyone within the new global market. This narrative needed a convincing enemy that would function on a global level. "Terrorism" is that enemy.
In the official War on Terror narrative, the term "terrorism" does not refer to any type of actual terrorism (although of course such terrorism does place) as much as to "terrorism" as a general concept, an essentially meaningless pejorative concept, one which can be expanded to include almost anything and anyone the ruling classes need it to ... which is what is taking place at the moment. It is being expanded, rather dramatically, to include virtually any type of dissent from global capitalist ideology. In order to understand what's happening, we need to understand how terms like "terrorism" and "extremism" function ideologically, not just as terms to dehumanize "bad guys" but to designate a type of ur-antagonist, one that conforms to the official narrative. So let's take a few minutes and try to do that.
The key to understanding both the original War on Terror official narrative and the expanded variation we are being sold currently is the fact that terrorism is an insurgent tactic employed by weaker militant forces against a ruling government or occupation force. This makes it the perfect bogeyman (in essence, the only bogeyman) for our brave new global capitalist world, where global capitalism takes the place of that "ruling government or occupation force."
I've written number of essays about this, so I won't reiterate all that here. The short version is, we we no longer live in a world where nation-against-nation conflict is driving the course of political events. We live in a world where global capitalism is driving the course of political events. The economies of virtually every nation on the planet are hopelessly interdependent. Capitalist ideology pervades all cultures, despite their superficial differences. It is a globally hegemonic system, so it has no external enemies. None. The only threats it faces are internal. Its "enemies" are, by definition, insurgent ... in other words, "extremist" or "terrorist."
This even holds true for the Russia paranoia the ruling classes are pumping out currently ... it's all just part of the "reality adjustment," and the launch of a new official narrative, not a prelude to war with Russia. The USA is not going to war with Russia. The notion is beyond ridiculous. Have you noticed, despite all their warlike verbiage, that no one has put forth a single scenario in which war between Russia and the West makes sense? That's because it doesn't make sense. Not for Russia, the USA, or anyone else. This is why "the Russian threat" is being marketed as an "attack on democratic values" and "an attempt to sow division," and so on. Because the war the corporatocracy is waging is not a war against Russia, the nation. The war they are fighting is a counter-insurgency, an ideological counter-insurgency. "Russia" has just been added to the list of "terrorists" and "extremists" who "hate us for our freedom."
Thus, our new official narrative is actually just a minor variation on the original War on Terror narrative we've been indoctrinated with since 2001. A minor yet essential variation. From 2001 to 2016, the constant "terrorist threat" we were facing was strictly limited to Islamic terrorism, which made sense as long as the corporatocracy was focused on restructuring the Middle East. White supremacist terrorism was not part of the narrative, nor was any other form of terrorism, as that would have just confused the audience.
That changed, dramatically, in 2016.
The Brexit referendum and the election of Trump alerted the global capitalist ruling classes to the existence of another dangerous insurgency that had nothing to do with the Greater Middle East. While they were off merrily destabilizing, restructuring, privatizing, and debt-enslaving, resentment of global capitalism had grown into a widespread neo-nationalist backlash against globalization, the loss of sovereignty, fiscal austerity, and the soulless, smiley-face, corporate culture being implemented throughout the West and beyond. That this backlash is reactionary in nature does not change the fact that it is an insurgency ... just as Islamic fundamentalism is. Both insurgencies are doomed attempts to revert to despotic social systems (nationalist in one case, religious in the other) and so reverse the forward march of global capitalism. The global capitalist ruling classes are not about to let that happen.
The corporatocracy wasted no time in dealing with this new insurgency. They demonized and hamstrung Trump, as they'll continue to do until he's well out of office. But Trump was never the significant threat. The significant threat is the people who elected him, and who voted for Brexit, and the AfD, and Sanders, and Mélenchon, and Corbyn, and who just stayed home on election day and refused to vote for Hillary Clinton. The threat is the attitude of these people. The insubordinate attitude of these people. The childish attitude of these people (who naively thought they could challenge the most powerful empire in the annals of human history ... one that controls, not just the most fearsome military force that has ever existed, but the means to control "reality" itself).
The corporatocracy is going to change that attitude, or it is going to make it disappear. It is in the process of doing this now, using every ideological weapon in its arsenal. The news media. Publishing. Hollywood. The Internet. Intelligence agencies. Congressional inquiries. Protests. Marches. Twitter's "advisory emails." Google's manipulation of its search results. Facebook's "counterspeech" initiative. Russiagate. Shitholegate. Pornstargate. The ruling class is sending us a message. The message is, "you're either with us or against us." The message is, "we will tolerate no dissent, except for officially sanctioned dissent." The message is, "try to fuck with us, and we will marginalize you, and demonize you, and demonetize you, and disappear you."
The message is, "we control reality, so reality is whatever the fuck we say it is, regardless of whether it is based in fact or just some totally made-up story we got The Washington Post to publish and then had the corporate media repeat, over and over, for fourteen months." If that doesn't qualify as full-blown Orwellian, I'm not sure what, exactly, would.
I wish I had some rallying cry to end this depressing assessment with, but I have no interest in being one of these Twitter-based guerrilla leaders who tell you we can beat the corporatocracy by tweeting and donating to them on Patreon, and then going about our lives as "normal." It's probably going to take a little more than that, and the obvious truth is, the odds are against us. That said, I plan to make as much noise about The War on Dissent as humanly possible, until they marginalize me out of existence ... or the corporate-mediated simulation that so many of us take for existence these days. What do you say, want to join me?
Part Two
The War on Dissent: The Specter of Divisiveness
The Unz Review
February 16, 2018
A spectre is haunting Western democracy - the spectre of "divisiveness." After eight blessed years of peace and prosperity under the glorious reign of Obama the Benevolent, suddenly, we find ourselves besieged on all sides by Russian-sponsored sowers of "discord," disseminators of "disinformation," inculcators of "confusion" and "chaos," and other enemies of our "democratic values." These devilish instigators of "disunion" and "distrust" are determined to deceive us into doubting "the truth" by exposing us to "divisive ideas" and seducing us with their cynical skepticism into questioning the integrity of our political leaders, our intelligence agencies, and the corporate media, who would never, ever dream of lying to us ... or so goes the new official narrative being rolled out by the corporatocracy.
As I outlined at length in part one of this essay, the War on Dissent being rolled out currently is an expansion of the "War on Terror" narrative, the storyline of which was equally childish, and simplistic, and blatantly fabricated. Though it is fashionable these days for the politicians and corporate media propagandists who sold the "Saddam has WMDs" story, and the "Iraq is linked to al Qaeda" lie, and the "we're fighting terrorism in Afghanistan" fairy tale, to regret how they "misinterpreted the intelligence" that led to the "unfortunate blunder" that launched the global corporatocracy's occupation and restructuring of the Middle East (which continues unabated to date), anyone with half a brain could see what was really going on at the time. You didn't have to be a rocket scientist to figure out that the "War on Terror" was not a war on terrorism (the concept is nonsensical on its face), but rather, was just the official narrative that would allow the global capitalist ruling classes to (a) employ the United States military to pursue their aims throughout the world with more or less complete impunity, and (b) designate anyone opposing the hegemony of global capitalism a "terrorist."
Several million of us figured that one out ... or at least figured out that the US government, the "intelligence community," and the corporate media were using Americans' emotional response to the September 11 terrorist attacks to con us into supporting the invasion and destabilization of the Middle East for reasons that had nothing to do with terrorism. So we did what Americans are taught to do. We peaceably assembled to petition our government, as did millions of people across the world, and otherwise raised as much ruckus as we could about how folks were being manipulated, and were denounced as "traitors," "terrorist sympathizers," and "conspiracy theory nuts" for our efforts ... and not just by the corporatocracy, also by regular Good Americans.
All these years later, knowing what we know, you might assume that all those Good Americans who rushed out to buy American flags to wave as our troops destroyed a country that posed no threat to us whatsoever (and had nothing to do with the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001) because the corporate media and the "intelligence community" told them Saddam was going to nuke Kansas City ... you might assume that all these Good Americans, ashamed at having been made fools of by a bunch of television talking heads and "papers of record" like The New York Times ... you might think these folks, who, after all, are not complete idiots the corporatocracy can just hoodwink over and over again using more or less the same bag of tricks ... you might naturally assume that these Good Americans would give us the benefit of the doubt this time, i.e., those of us who are challenging the narrative the corporate media has been ramming down our throats since Hillary Clinton lost the election. But, no ... nothing of the sort. No, this time, we're not "terrorist sympathizers." We're "Putin sympathizers," "Russian operatives," or at the very least we're "useful idiots" who are helping Russia destroy democracy by "sowing discord," "disunity," "division," and other forms of dissent throughout the West.
This is the essential feature of our new and improved official narrative. The basic storyline has not changed. It's still "Democracy versus The Terrorists." The global capitalist ruling classes are simply expanding the already arbitrary and meaningless definition of "terrorism" (or rather, and more broadly, "extremism"). This is a natural, predictable progression, which the ruling classes have been preparing us for. After sixteen years of living in fear of "the terrorists" who "hate us for our freedom," we are being introduced to a new official enemy. A new, yet familiar official enemy. An official enemy all Good Americans are pre-programmed to hate and fear.
Yes, that's right, folks, the Rooskies are back, only this time without the Communism. No, this time, their diabolical goal is the destruction of "democracy" itself! Why, exactly, the Rooskies want to destroy democracy is not entirely clear, especially as it would collapse their economy, not to mention precipitate a nuclear war that would wipe out most forms of life on the planet. But, you know, they're inscrutable, those Rooskies.
According to experts in the corporate media, and our corporate-sponsored representatives in government (and, it goes without saying, the "intelligence community"), the primary weapon the Rooskies are using to destroy democracy, and life on Earth, is this sowing of "divisiveness" and "discord," and "distrust" of our government and corporate elites, who love us as they love their own children, and who would never try to manipulate us, or treat us like interchangeable commodities, or bankrupt us with their Ponzi schemes, or debt-enslave our families for profit, or any other horrible things like that.
This is the type of mindless hogwash Americans are being pressured to swallow, and in fact are swallowing, millions of them. But then, this is how propaganda works. It doesn't have to make any sense. In fact, it's usually more effective if it doesn't. In profoundly authoritarian cultures like the contemporary USA, people tend to believe the authorities, particularly when they're all repeating the same simple message over and over. People want to believe the authorities. They want to because they've been conditioned to want to from the time they were children by their parents, teachers, political leaders, the corporate media, television, Hollywood, cultural icons, and more or less every other ideological organ of "normal society."
This is why, when it's time to whip up popular support for a war of aggression (or a war against anyone expressing dissent), all the ruling classes have to do is make up an emotionally-loaded narrative with a halfway-believable official enemy and have their "authoritative media sources" repeat it, over and over and over, in a thousand different iterations, each repetition reifying the others, until the narrative becomes the axiomatic "truth," which no respectable, normal person would ever even think of wanting to question. In fact, once an official narrative has become the axiomatic "truth," it can be rather dangerous psychologically if these "respectable persons" are confronted with evidence that demonstrates that the official narrative (or, in other words, their "reality") is based on ... well, a load of horseshit, as by this time they've forgotten it is fiction, and thus genuinely believe the lies they're telling.
If you'd like to see an example of this in action, take a few minutes and watch what happens to Luke Harding, author of the book Collusion, when he is interviewed by Aaron Mate. What you will witness is Harding melting down as his "collusion" narrative (i.e., the premise of his book) falls to pieces under Mate's questioning, which remains collegial and calm throughout. Clearly, it had never occurred to Harding that anyone would question the "RussiaGate" narrative, and especially not someone else in "the business," as mainstream journalists are trained to accept and parrot whatever the ruling classes tell them. When he finally realizes what is happening, (i.e., that his "reality" is melting away like your face in the mirror on a bad acid trip), he calls Mate a "collusion rejectionist," and abruptly ends the interview.
This is just the kind of thing the corporatocracy wants to eliminate, or relegate to the margins of the Internet. They can't have journalists like Aaron Mate running around punching holes in their narrative, or at least not where normal Americans can see it. It's all fine and good to have folks like Hannity and Alex Jones jabbering about deep state conspiracies, as normal Americans don't take them seriously, but rational journalists like Mate, if they're not going to cooperate with the official narrative, well, then they need to be censored, or algorithmically deranked, or otherwise marginalized, and the sooner the better. Which is exactly what the corporatocracy is doing, and what they intend to continue doing until "unity," "harmony," and "trust" is restored.
And this is just the beginning, folks. If you want to get a glimpse of our dystopian future, read this recent piece in The Atlantic. It's by Representative Will Hurd, of Texas, but it conveys the sentiments of the corporate ruling classes and their loyal servants in government, generally. I won't spoil it for you, but here's one quote:
"To address continued Russian disinformation campaigns, we need to develop a national counter-disinformation strategy. The strategy needs to span the entirety of government and civil society, to enable a coordinated effort to counter the threat that influence operations pose to our democracy. It should implement similar principles to those in the Department of Homeland Security's Strategy for Countering Violent Extremism, with a focus on truly understanding the threat and developing ways to shut it down."The emphasis is mine. The Orwellianism is Hurd's. The message couldn't possibly be clearer.
If you've enjoyed the Department of Homeland Security over the course of these last sixteen years, the constant low-level paranoia, the invasive searches, the body scans, the TSA agents groping your kids, the cops and soldiers standing around in public places in body armor with their assault rifles in the "sling-ready" position, the NSA listening in on your phone calls, and all the other features of The War on Terror ... you're going to love The War on Dissent.
C. J. Hopkins is an award-winning American playwright, novelist and satirist based in Berlin. His plays are published by Bloomsbury Publishing (UK) and Broadway Play Publishing (USA). His debut novel, ZONE 23, is published by Snoggsworthy, Swaine & Cormorant. He can reached at cjhopkins.com or consentfactory.org.
Comment: The masses of silent dissenters are indeed a 'significant threat' to the version of 'global capitalist ideology' the author describes - but it is not the only one. Russia and China are leading the world into a multipolar order, and that implies a geopolitical threat, not only a social one. It is not impossible that the confrontation leads to an actual major war.