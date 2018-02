© AP/Richard Drew, file

Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, D-Fla., urged those present at a vigil honoring victims of a mass shooting at a high school in her home state on Wednesday to hold elected officials responsible."We must hold other people's elected officials accountable. We must make sure that they hear us," she said at the vigil Thursday evening.Police have identified the shooting suspect as expelled student Nikolas Cruz, 19, who had been previously expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where the shooting took place. The shooting took the lives of 17 individuals.He was apprehended by authorities and has since confessed to the shooting.Some Democrats have already called for "action" in terms of enhanced gun control following the shooting, but Republicans have cautioned against further limitations on gun ownership rights.