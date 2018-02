© zephr/ SPL

"To our knowledge, this is the first observation of such a dramatic reversal of amyloid deposition in any study of Alzheimer's disease mouse models."

"Our study provides genetic evidence that preformed amyloid deposition can be completely reversed after sequential and increased deletion of BACE1 in the adult.



Our data show that BACE1 inhibitors have the potential to treat Alzheimer's disease patients without unwanted toxicity.



Future studies should develop strategies to minimize the synaptic impairments arising from significant inhibition of BACE1 to achieve maximal and optimal benefits for Alzheimer's patients."

Alzheimer's has been reversed in mice for the first time, raising the hopes of a drug to combat the disease.Decreasing the levels of a key enzyme - called BACE1 - reduced the levels of amyloid plaques, which are linked to Alzheimer's.The mice's brains were eventually completely free of these tangles and their cognition improved.This is the first time scientists have been able to clear the brain of these protein tangles.It is possible a drug could be developed to help target this enzyme.Professor Riquiang Yan, who led the study, said:Effectively, one genetic abnormality cured the other.Their cognition was also improved, although not fully.Professor Yan said:The study was published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine ( Hu et al., 2018 ).