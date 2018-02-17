© Moshe Shai/Flash90



'Charade of Justice'

'Life under administrative detention is not a real life'

The 450 administrative detainees released a joint statement announcing the boycott, saying "the core of resisting administrative detention policy comes from boycotting this Israeli legal system.""We put our faith and trust in our people, their power and institutions, and in the civil society which will not leave us alone in this fight," the statement said, adding that "this is a national patriotic act that should not be violated by any individual or institution."The prisoners also called on the Palestinian Authority (PA) "to make a submission to international criminal court on the issue of administrative detention as soon as possible."Israeli authorities claim the withholding of evidence during administrative detention is essential for state security concerns.Rights groups, however, have disputed these claims, saying instead that the policy allows Israeli authorities to hold Palestinians for an indefinite period of time without showing any evidence to justify their imprisonment.According to rights groups, the policy has been used as an attempt to disrupt Palestinian political and social processes, notably targeting Palestinian politicians, activists, and journalists.Among the 450 administrative detainees are three women, one minor, and seven politicians, with two more expected to receive administrative detention orders, according to Dawoud Yusef, advocacy coordinator for prisoners' rights group Addameer.Yusef told Mondoweiss that from the get go, the boycott has had the support of lawyers from organizations like Addameer, with other organizations expected to follow suit.The goal of the boycott, according to Yusef, is twofold: "Firstly, the prisoners are seeking to end completely the utilisation of this policy. Not only is the Israeli practice in violation of international law, it constitutes cruel and unusual treatment.""Secondly, the prisoners want to make clear the arbitrary nature of this process. The whole machine will keep spinning, with or without them. This is to demonstrate how they are really just props in this charade of 'justice'."Rights groups such as Addameer, Yusef noted, are expecting to see a series of punitive measure taken by Israeli authorities against the administrative detainees in punishment for their boycott.Among the measures expected to be taken include solitary confinement, stripping of privileges like reading or writing material, and the withholding of visits."The Israeli military courts were set up by the Israelis as a way to provide some sort of legitimacy to the occupation," Yusef told Mondoweiss, citing the Fourth Geneva Convention, which dictates that the courts "are meant to be a crucial tool to protect the occupied populace."However, with a self-reported conviction rate of 99.74%, the military courts that are meant to work in tandem with local institutions, are instead used as "a tool of domination and the extension of Israeli sovereignty to the permanently occupied territory," he said."They have lost huge chunks of their lives to this oppressive apparatus for no crime. The occupation is not only restricting their movement, it is stealing precious moments with family and friends.Addameer has claimed that administrative detention "constitutes an act of mental suffering" inflicted by Israeli authorities "as a form of punishment, intimidation, or coercion" as defined by the Convention Against Torture.That feeling of limbo and psychological torture is one that Ramzi Quwwar, 38, a Palestinian refugee living in the southern occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, knows well.Quwwar has spent a total of five years in Israeli prisons - one four-year stint in his 20's, and most recently, a year in administrative detention, from which he was granted an early release in late January due to a series of health complications.The father of three was arrested in on February 2, 2017, when his wife was one month pregnant with their third child, now four months old.Like most administrative detainees, Quwwar was forced to wait until the very end of his sentence to find out if he would be released, or if his detention would be renewed. "By the last day of my detention, I still hadn't gotten any renewal notice, so I thought maybe I would be able to go home."On that day, Quwwar says he showered, shaved, and got ready to go home. But just hours before his last day was up, he got an order renewing his detention for four more months."I was devastated," he told Mondoweiss, describing the emotional turmoil of being unable to help his wife through her pregnancy, and eventually missing the birth of his son."In one of my first court hearings, I told the judge if I was really a security threat, then they would sentence me on real charges," Quwwar said."But when they continuously refused to provide any evidence for my detention, I decided to boycott all the court hearings, and refused to attend these fake hearings. They are not real court proceedings, they are just for show - so that they can say 'look, we gave him a trial.'"For Quwwar, the boycott announced on Thursday is a much needed step in the fight to end administrative detention, which he insists is should be completely outlawed internationally"We must fight to do away with this policy," he said, "life under administrative detention is inhumane, it is not a real life."